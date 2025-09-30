2026 Rent Stabilization Percentages

Today, Sept. 30, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) published the maximum rent increases allowed by law for 2026.

For rental facilities that are 15 years or older and have 30 or fewer spaces, the maximum rent increase is 9.5%.

For rental facilities that are 15 years or older with more than 30 spaces, the maximum increase is 6.0%.

Per statute, the Office of Economic Analysis calculates the maximum rent increase by adding 7% to the average change in the cost of living over the past year. Only one rent increase is allowed every 12 months, and the maximum increase is capped at 10%. The cost-of-living change is measured using the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, West Region (All Items), published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

House Bill 3054, passed in 2025, changed how rent increases are calculated. Now, the size of the rental property affects the allowed increase.

Rent increase limits are designed to protect tenants from large, unexpected rent hikes.

Oregon law requires the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) to publish the maximum rent increase allowed each year by September 30 online. DAS will post the 2027 rent increase limits by September 30, 2026.