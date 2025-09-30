DEQ issues seven penalties in August for environmental violations

Statewide, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued seven penalties totaling $105,755 in August for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $4,000 to $29,600. Alleged violations included a particleboard manufacturing facility failing to reduce methanol emissions as required by their permit, a commercial real estate and development firm operating construction activities without a permit, and a general contractor conducting unlicensed asbestos abatement and failing to properly package and dispose of asbestos containing waste material.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Amazon Data Services, Inc., Hermiston, $10,400, water quality

Central Transport, LLC & Crown Enterprises, LLC, Portland, $29,600, stormwater

MPC Builders, LLC, Philomath, $4,000, cleanup

Nusan General Contractors Inc., Salem, $28,800, asbestos

Performance Contracting Inc., Portland, $8,000, stormwater

Willamette Egg Farms, LLC, Canby, $9,355, stormwater

Woodgrain, Inc., La Grande $15,600, air quality

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Antony Sparrow, public affairs specialist, antony.sparrow@deq.oregon.gov, 503-877-9113

