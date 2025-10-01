Quorum Cyber Is A Proud Participant In The Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a proactive, threat-led cybersecurity company founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem. Quorum Cyber was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.“Quorum Cyber is honored to have played a significant role in supporting Microsoft to develop and test the new Sentinel data lake,” said Federico Charosky, Founder and CEO, Quorum Cyber. “We continue to collaborate closely with Microsoft to build security-first solutions to protect organizations in every sector for the AI age.”“We’ve reimagined Microsoft Sentinel as an AI-ready platform, unifying security data into a single, enriched data lake that delivers graph-powered visibility and intelligent agent capabilities. This transformation positions Microsoft Sentinel as the backbone of modern defense, offering deep context, connected insights, and empowering security teams to act with precision and stay ahead of evolving threats. This transformation is amplified by a vibrant partner ecosystem. We are grateful to our partners that use Microsoft Sentinel to create integrated solutions and make them available in the Microsoft Security Store. This collaboration powers a collective defense, because after all- security is a team sport,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.Quorum Cyber is working with Microsoft product teams to shape Sentinel product development, including validation of new scenarios, feedback on product operations, and API extensibility - while also extending Sentinel’s capabilities as part of the partner ecosystem. By creating solutions such as connectors, analytics, playbooks, hunting queries, Jupyter notebook jobs, and Security Copilot agents that leverage Sentinel’s open architecture and advanced analytics, Quorum Cyber is helping make innovation accessible to customers worldwide through the Microsoft Security Store.Microsoft Sentinel is evolving beyond its traditional role as a SIEM to also be an AI-ready platform - equipping defenders with unified security data, intelligent reasoning tools to help agents interpret data, and enriched context through graph-powered visibility. By bringing all these features together, Microsoft Sentinel now provides a scalable backbone for modern defense.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in North America and the UK, with over 400 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win, and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.