HIF Global awarded ISCC EU RFNBO certification, marking a global milestone in the e-Fuels market

HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in southern Chile

HIF Haru Oni facility in Chile is the first facility outside the EU to receive certification for RFNBO and the first worldwide to achieve this for e-Gasoline

HIF Haru Oni has achieved a global milestone, becoming the first facility outside the EU to be certified with EU’s highest standard in sustainability. We look forward to producing RFNBO fuel by 2026” — Diego Fettweis, Chief Commercial Officer HIF Global

SANTIAGO, CHILE, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the world’s leading e-Fuels company, announced that its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility, located in the Magallanes region of Chile, has received the ISCC EU RFNBO (Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin) certification for the 2025/26 fiscal year.The ISCC EU certification was issued by ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification), an independent organization based in Germany that has been validated by the European Commission. The certificate covers the facility’s entire supply chain, from CO₂ capture to the production of hydrogen, e-Methanol, e-Gasoline, and e-LG, and confirms that the HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility is capable of producing RFNBO-compliant fuels, which require hydrogen produced using 100% renewable energy and at least a 70% reduction in GHG emissions.Diego Fettweis, Chief Commercial Officer, said, “HIF’s Haru Oni e-Fuels facility has achieved an important global milestone, becoming the first facility outside the EU to be RFNBO certified, the EU’s highest standard in sustainability criteria. We look forward to producing RFNBO fuel by 2026 and continuing leading the e-Fuels market”.HIF Global also renewed the ISCC PLUS certification for the Haru Oni e-Fuels facility, which has been maintained since 2023. Both certifications support HIF’s expansion in the market, paving the way for a global portfolio of commercial e-Fuels facilities modeled after HIF Haru Oni.About HIF Global:HIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company developing large infrastructure projects to recycle CO2 and produce hydrogen-based fuels for existing cars, ships and planes. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Australia. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com

