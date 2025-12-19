HIF Global and Government of Uruguay Sign Agreement to Accelerate e-Fuels Project in Paysandú

Render image of future HIF Global e-Fuels facility in Paysandú, Uruguay

The MOU sets a clear roadmap toward the project’s final investment decision, ensuring HIF Global meets its customers’ growing demand for e-Fuels.

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the world’s leading e-Fuels company, through its subsidiary HIF Uruguay, signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uruguay reaffirming both parties’ commitment to the e-Fuels project in Paysandú.The agreement establishes the technical and institutional milestones required for the pre-investment decision phase and confirms the signatories’ intent to move forward with the project, which includes the e-Fuels production facility and the renewable energy parks that will power its operations: the Lucía Solar Park and the Elena Wind Park.It also sets guidelines for revitalizing railway lines needed to transport synthetic fuels to the Port of Montevideo, integrating strategic logistics infrastructure for future operations.The agreement establishes a High-Level Committee and a Technical Committee, composed of government authorities and HIF representatives, responsible for coordinating and executing the necessary milestones for project progress, such as energy agreements, environmental permits, easement definitions, and railway infrastructure, among other critical elements for implementation.HIF Paysandú envisions the construction of an industrial facility to produce e-Fuels from green hydrogen and recycled CO₂, to be executed in four stages. Once completed, the plant will have a production capacity of up to 880,000 tons per year, equivalent to decarbonizing more than 400,000 vehicles. The project involves an investment of over US$5.3 billion and the creation of approximately 1,400 jobs during construction and 300 permanent jobs during operations.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company developing large infrastructure projects to recycle CO2 and produce hydrogen-based fuels for existing cars, ships and planes. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Chile and is developing commercial-scale facilities in United States, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Australia. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com

