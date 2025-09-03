HIF Global to revitalize Burnie’s former Pulp Mill site with e-Fuels facility

Render image of future HIF Global e-Fuels facility in Burnie, Tasmania

Project to create ~200 permanent jobs and produce 200k mtpa of e-Methanol, positioning Burnie at the forefront of Australia's emerging green fuels industry.

Relocating here allows us to bring employment back to this historic site while enabling efficient delivery of large equipment and sustainable use of local resources” — Ignacio Hernandez, CEO of HIF Asia Pacific

BURNIE, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIF Global, the world’s leading e-Fuels company, today announces that it plans to locate the HIF Tasmania e-Fuels Facility at the former Burnie Paper Mill site in South Burnie. The move will bring new life to one of the region’s most significant industrial sites, returning long-term employment to the community while supporting Tasmania’s ambition to be a leader in renewable energy.The facility is expected to produce more than 200,000 tonnes of e-Methanol per year, create several hundred construction jobs and approximately 200 permanent jobs during operations.HIF Tasmania was first announced in July 2022, with plans to locate the facility on a sustainable forestry plantation at Hampshire, 30km south of Burnie. After significant project engineering and design work and site review, HIF concluded that the former Pulp Mill site will provide better opportunities for cost-saving modularization and port access, making it a more ideal location for this pioneering e-Fuels infrastructure.Ignacio Hernandez, CEO of HIF Asia Pacific, said: “Burnie’s industrial heritage and deepwater port make the old Pulp Mill site the ideal location. Relocating here allows us to bring employment back to this historic site while enabling efficient delivery of large equipment and sustainable use of local resources, such as recycled wastewater from Round Hill Sewage Treatment Plant.”“We are especially keen to hear from as many people as possible over the coming months so that we can build their feedback into our design. Very soon we will advertise community events where local people can come and ask us questions.”Ian Jones, President of Business North West, said: “The Pulp site is hugely significant to Burnie and has sat idle and rusting for far too long. I have followed the progress of this project very closely over the last three years and believe this is a golden opportunity for the town to be at the forefront of a new, emerging industry.”HIF Asia Pacific will submit a formal Notice of Intent to the Tasmanian Environmental Protection Agency in the coming weeks, with a Development Application to follow in 2026. Operations could commence as soon as 2030.e-Fuels are made using renewable electricity to power electrolysers that separate hydrogen from water. The hydrogen is then combined with recycled carbon dioxide from plantation residues to create e-Methanol, a synthetic fuel that can be used in shipping or converted into e-Fuels for aviation, cars, and trucks.About HIF GlobalHIF Global is the world's leading e-Fuels company developing large infrastructure projects to recycle CO2 and produce hydrogen-based fuels for existing cars, ships and planes. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels that advance global energy sustainability. HIF is producing e-Fuels today at its HIF Haru Oni e-Fuels facility in Chile and is developing commercial-scale e-Fuels facilities in United States, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and Australia. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com

