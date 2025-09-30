Why Enterprises Are Quietly Replacing Legacy VDRs with CapLinked
CapLinked, the secure virtual data-room (VDR) platform for high-stakes transactions, today detailed why more enterprises are moving off legacy providers in favor of a faster, more transparent model. With a $399/month Team plan and enterprise-grade features standard, organizations gain stronger control, lower total cost, and quicker onboarding.
“The market is done paying a brand tax for basic security and collaboration,” said Christopher Grey, President and Co-Founder of CapLinked. “Teams switch to CapLinked because they get premium controls—without the legacy overhead or the plug-in hassle.”
Behind many legacy premiums are antiquated, plug-in–dependent tech stacks and oversized sales/entertainment budgets—costs that get passed through to customers—plus renewal inertia that keeps teams paying for yesterday’s platform.
Five Reasons Enterprises Switch
1) Continuous control—even after download
CapLinked’s FileProtect DRM lets admins revoke access to downloaded documents, apply view-only rules, disable printing/copying, and watermark files with user/time/IP—deterring leaks and preserving chain-of-custody
2) Built-in diligence workflows
EZ Q&A routes buyer questions to the right subject-matter owners, supports group-specific visibility, and keeps an auditable trail of every answer—no email sprawl.
3) Enterprise security & compliance
SOC 2 posture, AES-256 at rest, TLS in transit, SAML-based SSO, IP whitelisting, and real-time virus scanning meet IT requirements without user friction.
4) Plugin-free, browser-native experience
Open protected files directly in the browser—no add-ons—alongside real-time activity tracking and audit reporting.
Transparent pricing and scale
Team plan at $399/month includes unlimited guest users, watermarking, DRM, OCR search, EZ Q&A, and more; Enterprise adds concierge onboarding, SSO/SSAE-18/SOC 2 controls, and a 99.9% uptime SLA—with a price-match guarantee.
Availability
CapLinked is available globally. Start a 14-day free trial or compare plans at caplinked.com/pricing.
About CapLinked
Founded in 2010, CapLinked provides secure virtual data rooms and information-control software for M&A, capital raising, asset sales, audits, and cross-border projects. The platform pairs enterprise-grade security with intuitive workflows and transparent pricing to help organizations collaborate with confidence.
