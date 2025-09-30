Stepping Forward: How Problem Solving Has Allowed RSU 29 to Succeed in the Transition of Early Childhood Special Education Services

Students in the pre-K program at RSU 29 (courtesy: RSU 29)

Innovation in education comes in many forms, whether from a teaching or an administrative angle. During the 2023-2024 school year, staff at RSU 29 in Houlton learned about an upcoming major opportunity for innovative leadership: joining Cohort 1 of the transition of early childhood special education services from Child Development Services (CDS) to school administrative units (SAUs).

The affirmative decision to hop on board came following a conversation between RSU 29 Superintendent Joe Fagnant and Director of Special Services Renae Foley.

“We thought that we could take this on, that it was important for the district to look at early childhood, to look at special education to try to get these children in as early as possible to receive services,” Fagnant said.

RSU 29 has had a pre-K program in place since 1998. Even before this transition, the district had been looking at opportunities to work with organizations like Head Start to add to that program and deliver services in a more flexible way. Fagnant explained that as soon as word got out that this transition was underway, parents began contacting RSU 29 to ask how they could access services for their children.

“There were a lot more parents out there that had that need than we realized,” Fagnant said.

In order to begin providing early childhood special education services in the 2024-2025 school year, RSU 29 had to make a few significant shifts in terms of staffing and responsibilities. After all, some three-year-olds would now be coming to the district with various needs that, in many cases, had not previously been met. Fagnant credits the relative success of the transition to teamwork.

“Kudos to the staff for taking that on because it was a huge change,” Fagnant said.

“We’re problem solvers,” Foley said. “Anything that would come up, we would put our heads together to say, ‘Okay, so how are we going to do this?’ If we had to think outside of the box to meet a child’s needs, our team was definitely willing to do that.”

Foley said flexibility, a strong sense of support from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) through meetings and informational documents, and close work with community partners and transportation staff have also been integral to a smooth transition.

“We’re closing the gap,” Foley mentioned. She remarked how essential early intervention (from birth-age 2 through CDS) is for children—and now, RSU 29 has picked up the responsibility of the next stage, ensuring that the needs of children ages 3-5 are also met.

Student in the pre-K program at RSU 29 (courtesy: RSU 29)

“I have seen phenomenal growth from all of the kids who have entered the program,” Makala Swallow, an early childhood special education teacher in RSU 22, said.

Swallow credits that growth in large part to the relationships that she has been working hard to build with families and community partners.

“I’m just really, really excited to see it continue, to see these kids come and grow and just continue to flourish, as they continue on through their years,” Swallow expressed.

One of the students who has already experienced that growth is RSU 29 parent Heather Jones’ son. He is speech-delayed, but Jones said that within two weeks of his joining the pre-K program with early childhood special education supports at the district, her family noticed improvements.

“You just saw a change. He loved going to school. I think the Houlton Elementary School altogether is one of the most supportive schools around,” Jones said, later adding, “We just want him to have the best foot forward.”

Jones said that the frequent evaluations and meetings that are offered for this program through RSU 29 provide an essential opportunity for parents to speak with providers about goals and items to work on with their children.

“ [My son] knows the teacher. He knows the routine,” Jones said. “We have seen measurable goals met with him, and we’ve been needing that for four years.”

Amanda Howe, a pre-K teacher and team leader at Houlton Elementary School, said she is also looking forward to seeing how the early childhood special education supports that Jones’ son received at RSU 29 as a three-year-old help to shape his pre-K experience as a four-year-old.

“I’m really excited to see that next continuing growth,” Howe said. “I’m intrigued to see that amazing carryover.”

Howe has worked at the district since 1999 and said the issue of children not receiving referrals for services because of long waitlists and a lack of providers had become significant. For that reason, there was a push to ensure that Cohort 1 would be successful.

“We wanted to be the best of the best from day one,” Howe said.

Ideally, the hope is that early intervention can lead to long-term benefits, too.

“Your goal is to meet these needs earlier so that long-range, they’re being transitioned away from special education services,” Fagnant said, noting the positive effect that this work can have on financial and staffing factors.

As this transition is ironed out over the years, Fagnant said he plans to continue fostering partnerships with groups like daycares in an effort to amplify the thriving mixed-format system. He said that in the long-term, he would love to have a school in RSU 29 like the new Margaret Chase Smith Community School in Skowhegan that serves as a hub with help from partners, housing all services in one facility.

One element that is clear in RSU 29’s achievement thus far: “It’s the people,” Fagnant said.

RSU 29 and the Maine DOE Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education contributed to this article, written as part of a series highlighting the ongoing efforts of CDS and public schools in providing comprehensive educational services to Maine’s children with special needs. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.