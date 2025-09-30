Submit Release
Vidac Pharma Secures U.S. Patent Protection for Mitochondria-Targeted Cancer Therapy

USPTO Grants Notice of Allowance for Patent Claims Covering Vidacs Innovative HK2-Detaching Compounds Designed to Restore Mitochondrial Function in Cancer Cells

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc. (XSTU:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

our approach addresses the root metabolic defect in HK2-expressing tumors by restoring normal mitochondrial control”
— Dr. Max Herzberg
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc., a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to cancer treatment by reactivating mitochondrial health, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/583,238, covering its proprietary class of HK2/mitochondria-detaching small molecule compounds.

The allowed claims (1–16) broadly protect Vidac’s platform technology, encompassing multiple chemical families, pharmaceutical compositions containing these compounds, and therapeutic methods aimed at restoring mitochondrial function by detaching Hexokinase 2 (HK2) from mitochondrial pores — a key metabolic checkpoint hijacked by cancer cells to fuel uncontrolled growth, better known as the “Warburg Effect.”

By “curing” the mitochondria, Vidac’s compounds renormalize tumor cell metabolism and selectively drive cancer cells toward programmed cell death, sparing surrounding healthy tissue. This milestone reinforces Vidac’s pioneering role in the rapidly evolving field of metabolism-based cancer therapies.

Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma, stated:
“This allowance secures foundational protection for our mitochondria-targeting strategy, which we believe has the potential to transform cancer care. Unlike conventional therapies, our approach addresses the root metabolic defect in HK2-expressing tumors by restoring normal mitochondrial control. This recognition from the USPTO is a critical step in advancing our vision of delivering breakthrough treatments to patients worldwide.”

