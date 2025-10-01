Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Returns with Food, Music, Culture & Vibes

Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc Mmmmmm... Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Miramar, Florida

Celebrating the best of Caribbean culture & cuisine on Sunday November 9, 2025

Each year, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival grows in excitement and energy! This year we’re raising the bar even higher by delivering a Sunday dinner vibe with authentic flavors of the Caribbean!” — Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 23rd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (GJJF), will happen on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 1pm-10 pm, at Miramar Regional Park located at 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, Fl 33027. Known as the largest Caribbean food festival in the U.S., the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, presented by Publix and VP Records, isn’t just about delicious jerk chicken and mouthwatering island flavors—it’s a rich cultural culinary festival experience with a side of an incredible Sunday dinner vibe . Guests will enjoy culinary delights from top Jamaican and Caribbean chefs and food vendors showcasing authentic jerk cuisine and innovative twists on a variety of cuisine from the West Indies.EVENT FEATURES:● Live performances from gospel to reggae and dancehall - superstars to be announced soon Celebrity chefs on the Publix Culinary Stage,● Cultural presentations – a showcase of the Caribbean experience● Authentic Marketplace featuring a wide range of exciting merchandise and arts & crafts● It’s a Vibe!“Each year, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival grows in excitement and energy, and this year we’re raising the bar even higher,” said Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. “Our focus remains on delivering the authentic flavors of Jamaican jerk cuisine while enhancing the overall patron experience — from food to entertainment to family fun. We want every guest to walk away feeling that this year’s festival was truly something special.”For 23 unforgettable years, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has been South Florida’s ultimate celebration of Caribbean flavor, culture, and community. Each year, this iconic event serves up the very best in authentic Caribbean cuisine, sizzling entertainment, and family-friendly fun. More than just a festival, it’s a tradition that unites generations and cultures, attracting thousands who come together to enjoy mouthwatering jerk dishes, vibrant music, and an atmosphere that radiates joy and the togetherness of a Sunday dinner with family.The VIP Experience is a feast for the senses — an all-inclusive haven featuring premium cocktails, authentic Jamaican delicacies, comfortable table seating, and a prime bird’s-eye view of the electrifying live stage performances. Guests can sip, savor, and soak in the action in comfort while enjoying the best seat in the house.Reserve your space now, for tickets and information, visit www.jerkfestival.com ###About Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc.The Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. develops and produces Jerk festivals and related events throughout the United States and other global markets. The annual festivals in Miramar, Florida, and Queens, New York, are major events attracting all ethnicities and key demographics

