Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Miami Welcomes Circle Of One Marketing As New Agency Of Record

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBS Miami), part of the nation’s largest and most respected youth mentoring organization, has selected Circle of One Marketing —a Miami-based, award-winning, minority-owned marketing agency—as its official Agency of Record. This marketing partnership marks a new chapter of brand development, public engagement, and strategic communications for the local affiliate. With a mission to ignite the power and promise of youth through transformative one-to-one mentoring relationships, BBBS Miami has positively impacted more than 80,000 children since 1958—and continues to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment in South Florida.Annually, BBBS Miami engages more than 10,000 children, volunteers, and families and recently facilitated over 36,000 hours of one-on-one mentoring in a single year. The organization’s focus on mentorship not only drives educational and emotional outcomes for young people, but also builds a stronger, more resilient community.To amplify BBBS Miami’s dynamic mission driven work, Circle of One Marketing brings more than two decades of experience in creating culturally relevant and consistently successful campaigns. As part of this engagement, Circle of One has teamed up with Pink Studio Central under the collaborative banner PinkCircle, a creative alliance designed to deliver 360-degree support including campaign strategy, brand storytelling, digital media, web development, public relations, community engagement and thought leadership.“We are thrilled to partner with Circle of One Marketing, a firm with deep roots in South Florida and a long history of supporting some of our region’s most influential and impactful organizations. Their commitment to strengthening the cultural and economic landscape of South Florida aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift and empower every corner of our community. We’re confident that this collaboration will not only strengthen our brand presence, but also open new doors to connect with those who share our passion for mentorship and youth development.” - Gale Nelson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami“This new partnership with Circle of One Marketing represents an exciting evolution for BBBS Miami. It gives us the opportunity to connect more creatively and meaningfully with the vibrant communities across South Florida. By teaming up with a firm that has a proven track record of amplifying mission-driven organizations, we’re positioning ourselves to increase awareness, attract more volunteer mentors, and ultimately expand our impact. We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand across all platforms and help uncover new opportunities to tell the powerful stories of our Littles, our Bigs, and the life-changing relationships they build together”- Rebekah Lanae Lengel, Chief Operating Officer, Big Brothers Big SistersWith a proven track record of launching purpose-driven campaigns for long time clients such as OneUnited Bank, Jazz in the Gardens, Urban League of Greater Miami, Ten North Group, and the Dan Marino Foundation, the PinkCircle team is uniquely positioned to help BBBS Miami expand its reach and deepen its community footprint.“We believe that real world mentorship is incredibly formative to building successful human beings. The work BBBS Miami is doing in our community is deeply impactful on so many levels. PinkCircle is incredibly proud to be chosen as BBBS’s Agency of Record to lead their future marketing initiatives. We are “Big” fans and super excited to dig in and amplify this transformative organization.” – Suzan McDowell, Founder & CEO, Circle of One MarketingFor more information about BBBS Miami, visit www.bbbsmiami.org For more information about Circle of One Marketing, visit www.circleofonemarketing.com

