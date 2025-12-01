Ten North Group Presents: 13th Annual Art of Transformation 2025 At the Edge of Entanglement

A-FIL-IATION Vivant Barrier

OPA-LOCKA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten North Group announced its 13th annual Art of Transformation (AOT) showcase returning on Wednesday, December 3rd to Saturday, December 6th, 2025 with the 2025 theme “At the Edge of Entanglement.” Held at the Ten North Group Campus in the Opa-locka Arts District, AOT features six original exhibitions, over four days and within two city blocks, including the recently restored Opa-locka Historic City Hall, now part of the framework in scaling art and culture in the city. Once a long-neglected Moorish Revival landmark, the restoration of Opa-locka’s Historic City Hall has become a powerful catalyst for the city’s ongoing cultural and economic expansion, reinforcing Opa-locka’s viability as a destination for creativity, community and the future Florida Museum of Black History.Presented by Ten North Group, AOT is made possible through the generous support of R4 Capital as the principal sponsor, supported by the City of Opa-locka, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and Art of Black. Together, these partners are helping to amplify this signature cultural experience across South Florida. As an official Art Basel Miami Beach satellite destination and an affiliate event of both Miami Art Week and Art of Black, AOT continues to spotlight the power of art to transform spaces, shift mindsets, and strengthen communities.At The Edge of Entanglement refers to the intricate web of cultural, historical, and political forces shaping Black art today. It captures how African American artists continuously navigate themes of identity, oppression, resilience, and liberation—grappling with systemic inequality while transforming struggle into creation. The result is a dynamic interplay of past and present, where wounds and triumphs coexist, and where memory and innovation merge. Through painting, performance, photography, sculpture, and literary expression, At the Edge of Entanglement showcases artists who reinterpret and reclaim narrative power—constructing spaces where beauty and pain, heritage and possibility, remain inseparable.Looking Forward to the Florida Museum of Black HistoryAOT reflects Opa-locka’s emergence as a true cultural destination—one that attracts diverse audiences, celebrates creative expression, and amplifies the power of art, history, and heritage. In 2024, Ten North Group, acting as the official applicant for the City of Opa-locka and Miami-Dade County, advanced the city’s proposal to host the future Florida Museum of Black History. After a rigorous statewide evaluation, a task force appointed by the Florida Legislature named Opa-locka one of the top three contenders out of 13 proposed sites—an acknowledgement that affirms the city’s cultural significance and historical importance. While this achievement marks a major step forward, the work continues. Ten North Group remains unwavering in its commitment to this vision—curating experiences and producing events like AOT that elevate the community, draw new visitors, and solidify Opa-locka’s place within Florida’s cultural landscape.Dr. Willie Logan, President and CEO of Ten North Group stated “Opa-locka is entering its next century with purpose and pride. The Art of Transformation is more than an exhibition; it is a signal flare announcing a city emerging as a cultural destination, a place where people from every background can encounter the creativity, culture, and history that have shaped this community’s soul. Ten North Group remains steadfast in its mission to bring the future Florida Museum of Black History to life here in Opa-locka. Through experiences like AOT, we advance that vision, lifting our neighborhoods, inviting new audiences in, and affirming Opa-locka’s rightful place within Florida’s cultural landscape.”2025 Art of Transformation ExhibitionsEXHIBIT 1: At the Edge of Entanglement: African American Contemporary ArtTen Leading and Emerging African American Artists Explore Identity, Resistance, and RenewalEXHIBIT 2: Local Voices, Global ResonanceImmersive archival and multimedia works connecting local memory to global Black narratives.EXHIBIT 3:Tales of Opa-locka: A Heritage JourneyOpa-locka resident and historic preservationist Alex Van Mecl curates a rich exploration of the city’s unique history, architecture, and community stories. “Tales of Opa-locka: A Heritage Journey” invites visitors to step back in time, uncover the inspirations behind the city’s iconic Moorish Revival design, and celebrate the people and events that shaped its identity.EXHIBIT 4: African Diaspora: Memory in MotionSpecial commission by artist Philippe Dodard consists of three monumental , 20-foot containers symbolizing the journey from Africa to the Americas: Africa (the beginning/Site Memory); Atlantic Ocean and the Sahara Desert (The Middle Passage); Arrival in the Americas (The New World).EXHIBIT 5: Articulations in Black: The Photography of Angèle Etoundi Essamba Reclaims the Gaze and Celebrates African Women”Internationally recognized photographer portraying the strength and dignity of African women. Her black-and-white portraits merge aesthetics with social commentary, celebrating identity, resilience, and beauty. Founder of Essamba Home (Cameroon).EXHIBIT 6: Loan Me Your Dream & The Florida Museum of Black History Preview ExhibitionThis exhibition features thirty artists from Africa and the African Diaspora, drawn from the Ten North Group permanent collection and partner institutions. Each work reflects the enduring dialogue between heritage, modernity, and social transformationThe Florida Museum of Black History - Preview ExhibitionA curated preview and interpretive installation presenting the conceptual vision, site studies, and artifacts related to the forthcoming Florida Museum of Black History and Culture. Produced in collaboration with the Ten North Group and the State of Florida Feasibility and Economic Impact Study team, this exhibition invites public dialogue on the museum’s design, mission, and future home in Opa-locka.Special event: Ten North Group presents Jamaica on My Minds, an inspiring evening in support of Captain Barrington Irving—the record-breaking aviator, educator, and founder of Experience Aviation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through STEM, aviation, and global engagement. This meaningful gathering will raise funds for Barrington’s upcoming Jamaican recovery missions following the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa.

