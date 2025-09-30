MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS PRESS STATEMENT

PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS CEREMONY

30 SEPTEMBER 2025

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia

Her Excellency Margarita Eliana Manjarrez Herrera

(b) The Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

His Excellency Dr Sa’ed Radaideh

(c) The High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania

His Excellency Macocha Moshe Tembele

Their bio summaries are attached.

. . . . .

HER EXCELLENCY MARGARITA ELIANA MANJARREZ HERRERA

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF COLOMBIA

Ambassador Margarita Eliana Manjarrez Herrera joined the diplomatic service of Colombia in 1991 and has held the diplomatic rank of an Ambassador since 2015. Prior to her appointment as Ambassador to Singapore, she served as Director of Regional Coordination and Integration Mechanisms at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia during which she represented Colombia before 12 regional mechanisms. She also previously served as Ambassador of Colombia to Israel from 2020 to 2024, as well as Director of Immigration, Consular Affairs and Citizen Services, and Consul of Colombia in Berlin, Germany.

Ambassador Manjarrez has been a professor and lecturer on topics related to international organisations, migration, human rights, consular law and practice, the United Nations system, the Inter-American System of Human Rights, the Pacific Alliance, international treaty law, and nationality at the Colombian universities of Rosario, Externado, Militar Nueva Granada, and San Martin, as well as at the Diplomatic Academy of Colombia. Her expertise is in multilateral affairs in the areas of human rights, international humanitarian law and migration affairs, international negotiations, international and regional organisations, consular law and practice, and the geopolitics of the Middle East.

Ambassador Manjarrez holds a Master’s degree in Analysis of Contemporary Political, Economic and International Problems from Externado University, Colombia, and a law degree from Andes University, Colombia.

. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY DR SA’ED RADAIDEH

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN

Ambassador Dr Radaideh is a career diplomat who most recently served as the Jordanian Ambassador to Sudan, with concurrent accreditation as non-resident Ambassador to Chad. He has also served diplomatic postings in the UAE, Belgium, the European Union, Switzerland, Bahrain, Tunisia and Palestine. During the course of his career, Ambassador Dr Radaideh also played a pivotal role in establishing the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ Crisis Centre; and was involved in diplomatic training and strategic planning.

Ambassador Dr Radaideh holds a PhD in “Good Governance”from the University of EI Manar in Tunisia, a Master’s degree in European Studies from the University of Brussels, a Diploma from the National Defense University in Washington DC, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Political Science from the University of Jordan.

Ambassador Dr Radaideh is married to Mrs. Abeer Shocair, a lawyer, and has two sons. He has published a book entitled "Governance in Arabic Perspective", a poetry book entitled "Return of Elisar", and has written in other academic and diplomatic-related publications. His personal interests include squash, and oil painting.

. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY MACOCHA MOSHE TEMBELE

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA

High Commissioner Macocha Moshe Tembele has been Tanzania’s Ambassador to Indonesia since May 2021. He joined the Tanzanian foreign service in 2008 and was Director of Multilateral Cooperation at the Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation from 2020 to 2021. He was posted to Tanzania’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2008 to 2014.

High Commissioner Tembele was Personal Assistant to former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa from 2014 to 2020, and Senior Advisor to the Second Burundi Peace Process in 2016, when President Mkapa facilitated the Inter-Burundi Peace Dialogue.

High Commissioner Tembele holds a Bachelor’s of Arts in Economics from the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; a Master of Arts in International Relations from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom; a Postgraduate Diploma in the Management of Foreign Relations from Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim Centre for Foreign Relations, Tanzania; and a Master of Advanced Studies in Mediation in Peace Processes from the Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland.

High Commissioner Tembele is married and has four children.

. . . . .