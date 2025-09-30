MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza

Singapore welcomes US President Donald Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” which has been agreed to by Israel. We call on Hamas to accept the proposal in order to end the war in Gaza. Singapore supports an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all remaining hostages, and a surge of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.

Singapore also welcomes President Trump’s initiative to establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence. We believe that a negotiated Two-State Solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieve a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

30 SEPTEMBER 2025