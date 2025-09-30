Letter of Credence Ceremony, 30 September 2025

The Government has appointed Mr Ong Siew Gay as Singapore’s next Ambassador to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and Mr Rajpal Singh as Singapore’s next Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Mr Ong Siew Gay was Singapore’s Consul-General in Hong Kong from 2021 to 2025.

Mr Ong graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) degree in Economics from the National University of Singapore under a Public Service Commission scholarship. He obtained a Masters of Arts in Regional Studies (East Asian Studies) from Columbia University under a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) scholarship in 2003.

Mr Ong joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 1995. He served as First Secretary in the Singapore Embassy in Beijing from 1999 to 2002, and Counsellor and subsequently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Singapore Embassy in Washington from 2008 to 2011. He was Consul-General in the Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai from 2012 to 2016. Mr Ong also served in various capacities in MFA on issues covering Northeast Asia, International Organisations, Protocol and ASEAN. He was Chief of Protocol in MFA from 2016 to 2021.

Mr Ong was awarded the Long Service Medal in 2018. He is married to Mdm Chaw Shaw Lin and has two sons.

Mr Rajpal Singh was the Director-General of the ASEAN Directorate in MFA from 2022 to 2025.

Mr Singh graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History from the National University of Singapore (Second Class Honours Upper Division) in 2002.

Mr Singh joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 2003. He served in the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta as First Secretary (Political) from 2006 to 2010. He was posted to the High Commission in Brunei Darussalam as Deputy High Commissioner till 2013. He was appointed Consul-General in Johor Bahru from 2015 to 2019. Mr Singh also served in various capacities in MFA on issues covering Southeast Asia.

Mr Singh was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 2016 and the Covid-19 Resilience Medal in 2023. He is married to Mdm Jigyasa Singh Yadav and they have a son and daughter.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

30 SEPTEMBER 2025

