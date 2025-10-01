Maspeth Federal Savings Opens First New Branch in 25 Years with Astoria Community Celebration

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maspeth Federal Savings , a community bank serving and uplifting NYC-area neighborhoods for over 75 years, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in Astoria, Queens—its first new location in over two decades. This opening reinforces the bank’s long-standing commitment to supporting local families, businesses, and the vibrant spirit of the community. Expansion into Astoria, a neighborhood known for its tight-knit community and rich cultural diversity, was a natural next step in Maspeth Federal's strategy to deepen its roots in Queens.The public and press are invited to celebrate the branch opening, starting with a main event and ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 15 at 12:00 p.m. The days following the launch will continue with community celebrations featuring special events, giveaways, and kid-friendly interactive entertainment — including treats, a donut wall, coffee, water, an espresso cart, a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Met, and other Mets royalty. Guests will also be invited to view a new large-scale, neighborhood-focused mural by acclaimed Astoria artist Zeehan Wazed , created as a tribute to the spirit, creativity, and resilience of the local community.“Opening our Astoria branch is a milestone in continuing our mission to bring community-focused banking to more neighborhoods across New York,” said Thomas Rudzewick, President and CEO, Maspeth Federal Savings. “This new branch is not just a building, but a center for community, connection, and growth to celebrate and contribute to the culture that makes Astoria so unique.”Exclusive welcome CD rates and product offers will be available during the event and for 60 days following the opening, underscoring MFS’s commitment to supporting residents and small businesses.Event DetailsWhen:Main Media Event & Ribbon Cutting: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 12:00 p.m.Community Celebration Hours:Thursday, October 16 – Friday, October 17: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Saturday, October 18: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.Where:31-42 Steinway St., Astoria, NY 11103About Maspeth Federal SavingsChartered in 1947, Maspeth Federal Savings (MFS) is one of New York City’s longest-standing mutual savings banks, providing community-centric banking to individuals, families and small businesses across New York City and Long Island. In addition to serving the local area through unparalleled customer service, charitable donations and regular community-building initiatives, MFS provides financing for residential, multi-unit apartment houses and commercial properties. With over $2.2 billion in assets, MFS has been consecutively named a certified Great Place to Work on account of its commitment to core values and its team of passionate, longtime employees.

