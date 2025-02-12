Immersive New YA Fantasy Adventure Novel Bygones, Volume I: Jome’s Secret Set to Release in March

Debut author composes original soundtrack for first book in series, creating an immersive multimedia reading experience

PHILADELPHIA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A thrilling new journey awaits readers in Bygones, Volume I: Jome’s Secret , the first novel by emerging author Will Kleman. Set in Crybella, where ancient laws bind its clans to their regions and sacred orbs known as Bygones, this original tale promises intrigue, adventure, and a touch of magic.The story follows two brothers, Ashe and Hale Healstone, who, despite stark differences, share the rare ability to glimpse moments from the past and future. When unforeseen events challenge their lives, both boys are pushed to the limits, questioning not only themselves but the laws imposed by the Synod, Crybella’s governing body. Will the brothers answer the call of adventure, or will they remain tethered to tradition?Adding a unique layer to the storytelling, the book features an immersive musical experience via digital integration. Throughout the book, QR codes guide readers to original musical compositions composed by the author, his father, and a team of musicians forming the Bygones Soundtrack, designed to amplify the emotions and atmosphere of the upcoming section.Will Kleman, author of Bygones, "As a musician and a music lover, I often find myself playing songs in the background while I study or read. Music soothes me and can also paint a vivid picture in my mind. With this book, I want readers to experience the incredible power of pairing music with the words on the page."The inspiration for Will’s debut novel was conceived during a family game night, where the challenge was to create an imaginary world and pitch the concept. That night sparked the journey of Bygones, and Will spent the next four years developing the story, now publishing during his senior year of college. Kleman is already working on the second book in the series.About the Author:Will Kleman grew up in Landenberg, Pennsylvania spending his time competing in sports, playing guitar and piano, and enjoying fantasy movies with his family. A graduate of Kennett High School, Will is currently pursuing a degree in Economics and Computer Science at Villanova.Availability:Bygones, Volume I: Jome’s Secret will be available on Amazon. Website link: bygonesbook.com

