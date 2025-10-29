Ayah Hamdan Speaks on Future Global Healthcare Investment at 2025 Saudi Global Health Exhibition

Ayah with a princess in Saudi at the event

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayah Hamdan, Head of Health at Plug and Play Ventures, is a featured speaker at the 2025 Saudi Global Health Saudi Exhibition , a leading event for healthcare leaders, investors, and innovators. Here, Ayah is sharing insights across two sessions: “Mapping the Future of Healthcare Investment Globally” and “Catalyzing Health Tech Innovation: Venture Builders, CVC and Accelerators.”Her presentations, held on October 28 and 29 in Riyadh, were part of a conference that brings together global leaders to explore the future of healthcare and emerging investment opportunities.The 2025 Saudi Global Health Exhibition features an exceptional lineup of global health leaders — including executives from Philips, Sanofi, BD, GSK, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare — alongside visionary innovators and policymakers such as Roy Jakobs, Frédéric Oudéa, Dr. David Rhew, Dr. Abnousi, Aashima Gupta, Dr. Howard Podolsky, and Sir Jonathan Symonds, showcasing groundbreaking perspectives on the future of healthcare, technology, and public health transformation.At Plug and Play Ventures, Ayah leads early-stage digital health investments and builds partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, including Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, as well as healthcare systems such as Orlando Health and Wellstar, and medtech innovators like Zimmer Biomet. The Plug and Play Health portfolio includes investments such as Guardant Health and Owkin, both recognized as unicorns.Previously, Ayah helped scale Carbon Health during its Series B and C growth, scaling technology for the nation’s largest COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through public and private partnerships. She also founded a digital health startup, Fatima Connect, through the Harvard Innovation Lab, which leveraged digital health technologies to advance access to care for refugee mothers.Ayah holds a Master’s in Epidemiology from Harvard, a Bachelor’s in Public Health from UC Berkeley, and a Certificate in Health Innovation from MIT Sloan. Her experience in clinical epidemiology, digital health, and venture investment positions her to offer valuable insights on global healthcare investment trends and challenges."The future of healthcare investment is at the intersection of innovation, technology, and global collaboration. I’m excited to share insights on how early-stage digital health solutions can transform care delivery and make a meaningful impact worldwide," said Ayah Hamdan.Ayah Hamdan is a Harvard graduate and recognized leader in healthcare innovation and venture capital, with a record of advancing solutions that connect medicine, technology, and investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.