Caliwater Expanding Nationally With Walmart Launch Across 3,500 Stores

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caliwater , the cactus water beverage co-founded by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, announced today it will be debuting at Walmart, bringing its line of functional cactus waters to more than 3,500 stores nationwide and Walmart.com As part of Walmart’s Modern Hydration products, Caliwater will be available in cans in three flavors – Prickly Pear, Watermelon and Pineapple – beginning the week of Nov. 17. The rollout significantly boosts Caliwater’s footprint, positioning it in Walmart’s top markets, including Texas (517 stores), Florida (341), California (280), Georgia (189) and North Carolina (192).“This milestone marks an exciting step in making Caliwater accessible to people across the U.S.,” explained Trevena. “It’s been a pleasure working with the incredible team at Walmart, and I’m thrilled to introduce our cactus water to millions of new households seeking healthier, more sustainable hydration.”Derived from the prickly pear cactus, Caliwater delivers superior taste and unique health benefits. Each can contains five naturally occurring electrolytes that support rapid hydration, muscle recovery and overall wellness. With half the sugar and calories of leading hydration drinks, Caliwater also offers abundant antioxidants, dietary fiber and skin health benefits – all in 100% recyclable packaging.Even more, Caliwater’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its product. Prickly pear cactus requires 80% less water than comparable crops and grows without heavy fertilizers, while Caliwater’s partnership with American Forests supports national reforestation and conservation efforts.Already gaining traction across hospitality, fitness and brand partnerships, Caliwater is a preferred choice for bars, resorts and restaurants as a non-alcoholic option or cocktail mixer, and is embraced by athletes, universities and gyms nationwide for its hydration and recovery advantages.“Caliwater is more than just a beverage – it’s a lifestyle rooted in wellness, taste and sustainability,” added Hudgens. “Our Walmart launch means we can inspire even more people to rethink hydration with something delicious, functional and better for the planet.”With its Walmart debut, Caliwater will strengthen its position as a leader in the functional beverage space, bridging the gap between taste, wellness and sustainability. By expanding into one of the nation’s largest retailers, the brand continues its mission to redefine hydration for a new generation of health-conscious consumers.For more information, visit https://drinkcaliwater.com/ About CaliwaterCaliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded in 2021 by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena. Fueled by their passion for wellness and sustainability, Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes. The brand offers a clean, great-tasting option that is plant-based, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and free of artificial sweeteners or additives. Caliwater is available in flavors including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, and Peach Mango, with kid-friendly pouches in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as cactus requires 80% less water than many traditional crops and grows without heavy fertilizers or pesticides, and packaging is recyclable. Caliwater also supports the community through initiatives with American Forests and Olive Crest under its #CaliCares program. For more information, visit www.drinkcaliwater.com

