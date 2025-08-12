Tide Craft Boats Unveils the All-New Galveston 19 — Where Performance Meets Luxury on the Water

Galveston 19 on Bartlett Lake Galeston 19 on San Diego Bay Galveston 19 Console

The new Galveston 19 blends speed, style & versatility in a luxury inflatable center console—built for adventure, comfort & turning heads on the water.

The Galveston 19 combines our signature Tide Craft craftsmanship with enhanced space, power, and features” — Amanda Larson, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Craft Boats , a leader in luxury and performance inflatable tenders, announces the launch of its newest model — the Galveston 19 . Designed for boaters who demand speed, style, and versatility, the Galveston 19 delivers performance you can feel and comfort you can see.Measuring just under 19 feet with a 24-degree deadrise at the transom and a delta pad, this rigid inflatable boat (RIB) offers unmatched stability and a smooth, efficient ride in a variety of conditions. Whether you’re chasing offshore adventures, docking at a waterfront restaurant, or using it as a high-end tender, the Galveston 19 blends functionality with a refined, modern design.Highlights Include:Performance & Stability — 24-degee deadrise at the transom with a delta pad, 140 hp Tohatsu OutboardPrecision Helm — Center console layout with dual 12” Lowrance Elite displaysPremium Comfort — Rockford Fosgate audio , Shadow-Caster LED lighting controler, Overhead LED lighting, Fresh water shower, Swim platform/swim ladder foldable rear table.Versatility — Removable sunpad or option for a table upfront“The Galveston 19 combines our signature Tide Craft craftsmanship with enhanced space, power, and features,” said Amanda Larson, CEO of Tide Craft Boats. “Whether it’s serving as a high-end yacht tender or a primary family boat, it offers performance and style without compromise.”The Galveston 19 is manufactured to Tide Craft’s strict standards overseas and rigged, assembled, and finished in Tempe, Arizona. Thanks to Tide Craft’s direct-to-consumer model, customers can experience true luxury without the inflated price tag.For more information, photos, or to schedule a viewing, visit www.tidecraftboats.com or contact: sales@tidecraftboats.com

