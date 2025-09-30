New Book Offers Millennials and Gen Z a Step-by-Step Guide to Building Wealth Through Rental Properties

NH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacob Koch’s new release, “The Millennial and Gen Z’s Guide to Becoming a Rental Property Millionaire,” empowers young adults to achieve financial freedom through real estate investing. This 464-page guide delivers practical, actionable advice for anyone - regardless of income or experience - seeking to break free from the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle.Fifteen years ago, Jacob Koch embarked on his own real estate investing journey with modest means and no formal background in finance. Through years of research, trial and error, and sheer determination, he built a thriving portfolio of rental properties and achieved financial independence. Now, he’s sharing the lessons and strategies he wishes he’d known at the start, offering readers an honest, motivational, and straightforward roadmap to success.The book covers essential topics, including financing, evaluating deals, renovating properties, managing tenants, and scaling a rental property portfolio. From teaching readers how to save for their first investment to avoiding common pitfalls, Koch ensures every chapter is packed with practical knowledge for first-time investors.The guide’s emphasis on accessibility and authenticity sets it apart from other books of its kind. Koch’s approachable writing style and real-life stories of both wins and mistakes make it clear: this isn’t about get-rich-quick schemes or unattainable advice. It’s a step-by-step plan designed to help average people achieve wealth through discipline, education, and smart decision-making.Whether you’re a Millennial aiming to invest your hard-earned savings or a member of Gen Z eager to take control of your financial future, this book delivers the tools and confidence needed to succeed.“The Millennial and Gen Z’s Guide to Becoming a Rental Property Millionaire” (ISBN: 9781965340387) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $29.99, and for a limited time, the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:There's a reason rich people worldwide buy rental real estate - it works! At some point, everyone will need a place to stay, and contrary to popular belief, it doesn't require a ton of cash or secret connections to get in the game! However, it is a complex game, and if you make a bad decision, it can cost you a hundred thousand dollars or more, waste all your efforts, and ruin your credit - Don't go it alone! Learn from my 15 years of experience where I turned my initial $12,300 investment into $1.7 million.In this book you will learn:• The fastest way to save for your first down payment• What it takes to buy an income property and what the bank will want from you• Different types of financing including low and no money down• Mortgages and the Mortgage process• How to locate a good property, in a good area, and buy on value, not price• How to steer clear of Building Construction Pitfalls with over 250 color photos and diagrams• Property Insurance and Property Taxes• Deeds and Title Insurance• Calculating your return on investment (ROI)• How to make a calculated offer• Closing on your new Rental Property• What to do after you close on (buy) your Rental Property• Repairing and Renovating for Increased Profits• How to List and Show your Rental Property• How to find and keep good tenants• Tenant Screening Red Flags• Leases• Maintenance• Preparing for your next property• The Huge Tax Benefits of Rental Properties• The magic of Forced Appreciation• Cash out refinancing to get your reno money back or buy another property• Some of my personal experiences with tenants so you can get a true idea of what it's like to be a landlord and whether it's right for you or notAbout MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

