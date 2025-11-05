Nicole Sorrell Unveils 'The Weight of Dreams,' A Lyrical Tale of Myth and Power

NH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Sorrell, acclaimed novelist and celebrated poet, announces the release of her captivating new book, “The Weight of Dreams, An Ancient Saga of Myth and Magic,” a sweeping tale of feminine resilience and spiritual connection.Set in a mythical past rich with African lore and vibrant tradition, “The Weight of Dreams” tells the story of Etana, a young woman gifted with the rare ability to speak with elephants. Determined to claim her agency, Etana flees an arranged marriage only to find herself on a harrowing yet illuminating journey through wilderness, betrayal, and war. Guided by ancestral spirits and her bond with a mysterious elephant, she rises to challenge a world of gods, kings, and secrets.Infused with the rhythms of oral storytelling, Sorrell’s novel explores themes of feminine power, spiritual resilience, and the profound relationship between humans and nature. Etana's story is more than a quest - it is a celebration of strength and sacrifice, woven with magic, myth, and cultural memory.Nicole Sorrell draws deep inspiration from her studies in Hispanic Literature and the magical realism movement, as well as her passion for history and mythology. Her lyrical prose gives voice to a timeless past, offering readers a vivid, immersive experience that holds universal relevance today.Excellent for readers of literary historical fiction and magical realism, this inspiring novel draws audiences into a world where kingdoms rise, loyalty endures, and dreams transform destinies.“The Weight of Dreams, An Ancient Saga of Myth and Magic” (ISBN: 9781968485382 / 9781968485375) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $36.99, the paperback retails for $24.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Novelist Nicole Sorrell’s love of literary fiction and magical realism was born while reading the works of Latin American writers during her university studies in the U.S. and Mexico. She earned a B.A. in Hispanic Literature.Her poetry has been published in “The Midwest Quarterly” and “The New Press Literary Quarterly.”About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

