Ocean State Job Lot Partners with Global Tech Leader to Launch Advanced Customer Loyalty Experience

Ocean State Job Lot Partners with Capillary to Launch Advanced Customer Loyalty Experience

From Bargain Hunter to Brand Loyalist: Ocean State Job Lot to Transform the Customer Journey with Capillary's AI-Powered Loyalty Technology & Expert Services

This enhanced loyalty program represents another way we can reward the customers who have supported us while continuing to strengthen the bonds that connect us to the neighborhoods where we operate.” — Curtis Corl

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), the Northeast's largest privately-held closeout retailer, today announced a strategic partnership with Capillary Technologies , a global leader in AI-powered loyalty and customer engagement solutions. This collaboration will revolutionize how the beloved bargain destination connects and rewards its loyal customers across more than 170 stores throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.OSJL offers an ever-changing treasure trove of brand-name merchandise across diverse categories, including household essentials, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal items such as holiday decorations, gardening supplies, and pool accessories—all at a fraction of their typical retail price. As a premier closeout retailer, the company specializes in transforming surplus inventory into exceptional customer value, ensuring shoppers can discover quality name-brand products at prices that make every visit feel like finding hidden treasure."For nearly five decades, we've thrived by understanding what our customers truly want—exceptional value paired with genuine service," said Curtis Corl, Chief Marketing Officer, Ocean State Job Lot. "Partnering with Capillary allows us to take that customer-first approach to the next level, using sophisticated data insights to deliver more personalized experiences while preserving the treasure-hunt excitement that makes OSJL special."The partnership will enhance the existing Insider Club program, which currently provides members with exclusive deals, Insider coupons, receipt-free returns, and signature offerings like Crazy Deals—special promotions that include matching gift cards for future purchases. Capillary will build upon these popular features while introducing sophisticated personalization capabilities that deliver more targeted offers and streamlined shopping experiences. The enhanced program will set a new standard for customer engagement in discount retail, leveraging data-driven insights to better serve members while preserving the treasure-hunt atmosphere and community connection that have made OSJL a regional favorite for nearly five decades.Capillary Technologies brings decades of expertise in customer engagement and loyalty solutions to retailers worldwide. The partnership aligns with OSJL’s customer-first philosophy and commitment to innovation."We're excited to partner with Ocean State Job Lot as they continue to innovate and put their customers at the center of their retail strategy," said Kunwar Keshav, SVP of Sales at Capillary Technologies. "Their commitment to providing exceptional value to customers and supporting their communities aligns perfectly with our mission to help retailers build meaningful, long-lasting customer relationships through data-driven insights and personalized experiences."The company has long established itself as more than just a discount retailer, demonstrating deep commitment to the communities it serves. The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation collaborates with local partners to support a broad array of charitable causes in the communities, including Helping Hands for Seniors, Feed for Free, To The Rescue, Buy-Give-Get Programs (toys, coats, bikes, etc.) and more."Our commitment extends far beyond delivering great deals to our customers—we measure success by the meaningful impact we create in the communities we serve," said Curtis Corl. "Through initiatives like our Feed for Free program, which stocks local food pantries, and our veteran coat drives, we've built OSJL into more than just a retailer—we're a community partner. This enhanced loyalty program represents another way we can reward the customers who have supported us while continuing to strengthen the bonds that connect us to the neighborhoods where we operate."Additional details about the enhanced Insider Club program, including new member benefits and enrollment information, will be announced in the coming months.About Ocean State Job LotFounded in 1977, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) is a growing, privately held discount retail chain with 176 stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware, nearly 7,000 employees, and annual sales exceeding $850 million. OSJL Shoppers find an ever-changing array of brand name, first-quality merchandise at closeout prices, including household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products (holiday, gardening, patio, pool, and beach supplies), and kitchen pantry staples at a fraction of their typical price. The company was named a four-time “Best Employer” by ForbesMagazine*, a five-time US Best Managed Company by Deloitte, one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024 by Newsweek, a four-time winner of the Inspiring Workplaces in North America Award, and a Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces winner.About Capillary TechnologiesCapillary Technologies is a global leader in AI-powered loyalty and customer engagement solutions. Founded in 2012, the company combines its best-in-class loyalty technology with expert services to design, manage, and optimize loyalty programs that help brands across industries transform and improve consumer experience and engagement. Trusted by 390+ brands across 45+ countries, Capillary manages 100+ loyalty programs and powers experiences for more than 1.2 billion loyalty members worldwide, making it one of the largest loyalty ecosystems globally. With a workforce of over 650 employees worldwide, Capillary is dedicated to delivering value to clients and accelerating innovation in loyalty. Learn more at www.capillarytech.com

