Capillary Technologies Named a Leader in Everest Group's Loyalty Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

BENGALURU, INDIA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capillary Technologies, a global leader in customer loyalty and engagement solutions, today announced its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Loyalty Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025. The independent evaluation assessed 23 leading loyalty platform providers on technology capabilities, market adoption, and overall value proposition.Capillary Technologies stood out as a clear leader across both market impact and vision & capability, setting itself apart through its end-to-end loyalty capabilities , AI-powered innovation, and consistent enterprise growth across global markets."Enterprises are reframing loyalty from a transactional program to a strategic lever for customer growth and brand differentiation. As expectations evolve, loyalty platforms are transforming from rewards engines into intelligent systems that drive personalization, emotional engagement, and long-term customer value," said Nitish Mittal, Partner, Everest Group. "Capillary Technologies stands out for its continued investment in platform intelligence, real-time decisioning, and cross-channel engagement. Its strategic acquisitions, including Brierley+Partners, have enhanced emotional loyalty design and performance analytics. With mature capabilities across configuration flexibility, gamification, and campaign management—and with clients spanning retail, CPG, healthcare, BFSI, travel and hospitality, and energy—Capillary is positioned as a Leader in the Loyalty Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment."According to the report, Leaders in this category demonstrate comprehensive loyalty capabilities through composable architecture, AI-embedded no-code and low-code solutions for personalization and campaign management, and robust partner ecosystems that support enterprise-scale deployments across industries.Everest Group highlighted several key strengths that positioned Capillary as a Leader:-Comprehensive Platform Depth: Excellence in campaign management, loyalty program design, and rewards management with support for multi-currency redemptions, multi-brand configurations, and omnichannel execution.-AI-Driven Innovation: Advanced AI tools—including Genie AI, Nudge, Campaign Simulator, and aiRA—that enable personalization, forecast campaign performance, and streamline onboarding.-Proprietary Technology Stack: Innovative tools such as EMF, Neo, Vulcan, and Hydra that support real-time decision-making, extensibility, and simplified campaign design.-Strategic Acquisitions: Expanded enterprise capabilities through acquisitions including Brierley+Partners, Digital Connect, and Kognitiv, enhancing loyalty strategy and emotional loyalty measurement via the Brierley Loyalty Quotient (BLQ).-Global Partnership Ecosystem: Strong alliances with leading system integrators, cloud providers such as AWS, and technology partners including Adobe.-Talent Development: Structured learning initiatives via Capillary Academy with certifications, gamified learning, and continuous engagement."As the digital world pivots toward conversational, AI-driven experiences, loyalty will no longer be defined by static tiers and transactional rewards. It will be powered by intelligent, adaptive systems that anticipate customer needs, personalize at scale, and enable managers to work with unprecedented efficiency," said Aneesh Reddy, CEO, Capillary Technologies. "For brands, the opportunity is immense: to create meaningful engagements, boost retention, and turn loyalty into a true profit center. This recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's assessment validates our vision. For us at Capillary, this is just the beginning of building AI-first loyalty for the next decade."The loyalty platforms market is expected to reach $2.2–2.5 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 18–20% through 2027. This reflects the global shift toward technology-driven, scalable loyalty solutions as enterprises increasingly demand automation, personalization, and seamless integration.Everest Group identified key trends shaping loyalty adoption, including mobile-first digital transformation, hyper-personalization, omnichannel integration, and the growing importance of customer lifetime value optimization amid rising acquisition costs.To download the report, visit https://www.capillarytech.com/everest-report/. About Everest GroupEverest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Its PEAK Matrixassessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global service providers, locations, and solutions across industries. Providers use the PEAK Matrixto benchmark and calibrate their offerings against peers in the market. Learn more at www.everestgrp.com DisclaimerLicensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixReports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrixreports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK MatrixReports.About Capillary TechnologiesCapillary Technologies is a global leader in AI-powered loyalty and customer engagement solutions. Founded in 2012, the company combines best-in-class technology with expert services to design, manage, and optimize programs that transform consumer experiences. Trusted by 390+ brands across 45+ countries, Capillary manages 100+ loyalty programs and powers experiences for 1.2 billion+ loyalty members worldwide, making it one of the largest loyalty ecosystems globally. With a workforce of more than 650 employees, Capillary is committed to delivering client value and accelerating innovation in loyalty. Learn more at www.capillarytech.com

