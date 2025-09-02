Capillary Technologies Now Available on AWS Marketplace, Enabling Seamless Access to AI-Powered Loyalty Solutions

Capillary's Enterprise-grade Loyalty Solutions Now Available on AWS marketplace

Partnership expands global reach of AI-powered customer loyalty and engagement platform to enterprise clients

This listing helps us meet enterprises where they are—making it easier than ever to deploy scalable, secure, future-ready loyalty programs powered by AI and real-time engagement.” — Siddhant Jain, Chief Customer Officer at Capillary Technologies

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capillary Technologies, a global leader in customer loyalty and engagement solutions, today announced the availability of its award-winning loyalty platform on AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to discover, procure, and deploy third-party software.With this listing , enterprise customers across industries can now easily access Capillary’s AI-powered loyalty technology—streamlining procurement, accelerating implementation, and enabling the use of pre-committed AWS spend.“We’re excited to bring Capillary’s enterprise-grade loyalty solutions to AWS Marketplace,” said Siddhant Jain, Chief Customer Officer at Capillary Technologies. “This listing helps us meet enterprises where they are—making it easier than ever to deploy scalable, secure, future-ready loyalty programs powered by AI and real-time engagement.”Capillary’s solutions are already trusted by over 400 brands in more than 30 countries, delivering measurable outcomes in customer retention, emotional loyalty, and revenue growth. From traditional retail to travel, QSR, and CPG industries, Capillary empowers brands to move beyond points and promotions—toward personalized, emotionally resonant experiences.Key benefits of the AWS Marketplace listing include:- Streamlined procurement through AWS billing and terms- Rapid deployment of loyalty solutions within AWS-native environments- Support for AWS Marketplace Private Offers and CPPO- Scalability, compliance, and security with AWS infrastructureThis milestone further underscores Capillary’s continued momentum following its recent global expansion and strategic acquisitions, including Kognitiv which significantly increased Capillary’s presence in North America, the Middle East and ANZ.For more information, visit Capillary Technologies on AWS Marketplace.About Capillary TechnologiesCapillary Technologies is a global leader in AI-powered loyalty and customer engagement solutions. Founded in 2012, the company combines best-in-class loyalty technology with expert services to design, manage, and optimize loyalty programs that transform consumer experiences. Trusted by 390+ brands across 45+ countries, Capillary manages 100+ loyalty programs and powers experiences for more than 1.2 billion loyalty members worldwide, making it one of the largest loyalty ecosystems globally. With a workforce of over 650 employees worldwide, Capillary is dedicated to delivering value to clients and accelerating innovation in loyalty.About AWS MarketplaceAWS Marketplace is a digital catalog of third-party software, services, and data that makes it easy to find, buy, deploy, and manage software on AWS. Visit AWS Marketplace to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.