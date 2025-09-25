Nimbl and IBAC Renew Strategic Partnership to Support IS-BAO Operators

Top Aviation Safety & Compliance Platform Releases Free Checklist to Streamline General Company Operations Manual Process as Part of Continued Partnership

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a decade of working closely together, the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and Nimbl, the industry’s most widely used manuals and safety management platform, renewed their partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to support IS-BAO Operators.

The new agreement builds on the already successful collaboration which provides operators pursuing, planning to pursue, or who have already achieved IS-BAO certification, with a valuable resource: a free, editable General Company Operations Manual (GCOM) to help simplify the process.

As part of its commitment to improving safety and simplifying compliance for operators, Nimbl is also unveiling a free checklist. It outlines what you need to have on hand, and in mind, before working on the template, along with key considerations and questions to reflect on while completing your documentation. This excellent resource is intended to support flight departments in tailoring the manual to their operation, ensuring the process is easier, more efficient, and produces a higher-quality manual for the operator.

“Editing the GCOM can be frustrating and time-consuming when operators don’t have all the information at hand,” said Mark Baier, Nimbl CEO. “The checklist was created by our safety and compliance experts to make the entire process more efficient for operators in order to deliver a better result.” By making the checklist available to operators, Nimbl is helping the industry improve safety and to meet compliance standards more efficiently than ever before.

Nimbl also offers its own Company Operations Manual (COM) aligned with IS-BAO standards, enabling operators to maintain compliance while eliminating the hassle of managing documentation themselves. The launch of the new checklist, combined with Nimbl’s comprehensive range of resources, underscores the company’s reputation as the go-to platform for aviation manuals, updates, and safety management. Operators can access the new GCOM checklist and find Nimbl’s complete selection of safety and regulatory resources here.

About Nimbl: Nimbl is the only solution that combines SMS, procedures manuals, and compliance support to operators providing continuous self-improvement. Formerly known as AviationManuals, Nimbl began its history in 1996 with International Operations Procedures Manuals and supports over 4,000 operators worldwide. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Nimbl’s guiding principle is to provide the tools flight departments and FBOs need to keep making their operations better and safer.

