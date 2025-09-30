Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) celebrated the success of 61 graduates from its Day Reporting Centers (DRCs) this month, highlighting the program’s life-changing role in pairing recovery with accountability.

Ceremonies were held in Albany, Columbus, and Lawrenceville this September, during National Recovery Month, a nationwide observance that honors the millions of Americans in recovery while raising awareness, reducing stigma, and highlighting the importance of treatment and support.

Operating at 35 sites across Georgia, the DRC program provides individualized support for people under supervision. “By addressing each participant’s unique strengths, challenges, and goals, the DRC program creates a personalized path to success both during and after supervision,” said Sherri Bloodworth, DCS Director of Operations Support. “Through evidence-based treatment, counseling, and accountability, DRCs work to support the recovery efforts of those under supervision, benefiting families and communities across Georgia.”

“This graduation is a reminder that change is possible when people are given the tools and support to succeed,” said Felicia Jones, Columbus DRC Center Administrator. “Our participants have shown incredible perseverance, and today we celebrate not only their hard work but also the bright futures ahead of them.”

Graduates shared their own stories of transformation. One participant reflected, “This program gave me the structure and encouragement I needed to believe in myself again. Today, I’m leaving with hope and with a plan to keep moving forward.”

The graduations reinforce DCS’s role as a leader in innovative approaches to supervision and recovery, while reaffirming the agency’s commitment to providing opportunities for lasting, positive change.

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

