Suspect Arrested in 7th Street Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at approximately 5:37 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation in the 1100 block of 7th Street, Northwest. During the altercation the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, September 29, 2025, the suspect, 34-year-old Randy Dejon Brown of Northwest, D.C., was arrested during a D.C. Superior Court search warrant. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).
CCN: 25120072
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.