Suspect Arrested in 7th Street Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, at approximately 5:37 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation in the 1100 block of 7th Street, Northwest. During the altercation the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, the suspect, 34-year-old Randy Dejon Brown of Northwest, D.C., was arrested during a D.C. Superior Court search warrant. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25120072

###