Dudley DeBosier Launches $8,444 'For the Future' Scholarship to Combat Distracted Driving Through Student Creativity

Dudley DeBosier's For the Future Scholarship

Louisiana law firm launches $8,444 video scholarship challenging students to create anti-texting-and-driving content

Louisiana's youth are the next generation of changemakers. This scholarship empowers them to use their creativity and passion to address one of the most pressing safety issues facing their peers.” — Chad Dudley, managing partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers today announced the launch of their "For the Future" scholarship program, awarding $8,444 in total prizes to Louisiana students who create compelling video content advocating against texting and driving. The scholarship reflects the firm's commitment to building safer communities through education and youth empowerment.

The program invites Louisiana high school seniors and college students to submit original 1-2 minute videos that creatively discourage distracted driving among young people. Students can use any format—documentary, spoken word, animation, skits, interviews, or music—to deliver their safety message.

"Real change starts with awareness, and awareness begins with education," said Chad Dudley, Managing Partner at Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers. "Louisiana's youth are the next generation of changemakers. This scholarship empowers them to use their creativity and passion to address one of the most pressing safety issues facing their peers."

The scholarship offers four award categories: a $4,444 Grand Prize for the best overall video, $1,500 awards for Most Creative and Most Persuasive videos, and a $1,000 People's Choice Award determined by public voting on social media. The top prize honors four pillars of lasting impact: Education, Environment, Safety, and Community.

Applications are open through December 31, 2025, to Louisiana residents age 17 and older who maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA and are enrolled in or accepted to accredited higher education institutions. Students can apply for our college scholarship through our designated scholarship page. Along with their video submission, applicants must submit a 300-word essay reflecting on road safety's importance and how young people can drive cultural change around distracted driving.

Judge Kiran Chawla will evaluate finalist videos based on message impact (40%), creativity (25%), technical quality (20%), and clarity of delivery (15%). The top 15 videos will advance to final judging, with 12 finalist videos posted on Dudley DeBosier's Facebook page for public voting on the People's Choice Award.

Winners will be announced in March 2026, with selected videos featured in Dudley DeBosier's 2026 Public Safety Campaign across digital billboards, television stations, and social media platforms throughout Louisiana.

Questions? Email us at: scholarships@dudleydebosier.com

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, Denham Springs, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors.

For more information, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.