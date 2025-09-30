Governor Wes Moore Proclaims October 2025 as ‘Maryland Horse Month’

September 30, 2025

Launch of MarylandHorsePark.org Showcases Statewide Horse Park System

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 30, 2025) — Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed October 2025 as the Fifth Annual Maryland Horse Month, honoring Maryland’s horse industry and its far-reaching contributions to the state’s economy, culture, and open space preservation

In celebration, the Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB), the Maryland Office of Tourism, and equestrian partners across the state will spotlight more than 60 horse-related events showcasing over 5,000 horses, ponies, and donkeys. Together, these events are expected to generate more than 100,000 spectator visits and millions of online views.

“Maryland’s thriving horse industry is a crucial part of Maryland agriculture,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “From world-class competitions to local farm tours, I encourage all Marylanders to experience at least one horse-related event during October Horse Month.”

Major highlights include:

This 5th year for Maryland Horse Month is celebrated with the official launch of MarylandHorsePark.org, a new digital hub developed with support from the Maryland Office of Tourism. The site highlights the Maryland Horse Park System, a statewide network of equestrian destinations including Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, Prince George’s Equestrian Center, the Maryland Horse Library & Education Center, the soon-to-be-renovated Pimlico Race Course, Horse Discovery Centers and more. Visitors will find trail guides, farm tours, event calendars, educational resources, and equestrian tourism itineraries to explore Maryland’s horse country from the Assateague Ponies on the Eastern Shore to trail riding in Garrett County.

“Marylanders have always loved horses, and October is the perfect month to celebrate that connection,” said Anne Litz, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Industry Board. “Whether it’s watching world-class competitions, exploring our scenic trails, or visiting a local farm, there are countless opportunities for everyone to spend time with horses and experience the joy they bring to our state and souls.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism has joined the Horse Industry Board and the Board’s many private-sector equestrian organizations to promote Maryland Horse Month.

###

Follow Maryland Horse Month on social media and use hashtags #MDHorse, #MDHorseMonth, #VisitMaryland, #MDinFocus when posting about your tour of Maryland’s Equestrian Travel Collection. For individual events, add #Maryland5Star, #CapitalChallenge, #MDMillion, #WIHS2025, #FEIWorldCup,

For additional travel information, visit MarylandHorsePark.org and VisitMaryland.org.

About the Maryland Horse Industry Board

The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) is a program within the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Established in 1998, MHIB helps develop and promote the state’s horse industry, advises the Secretary of Agriculture on matters affecting the industry, and licenses Maryland stables and horse facilities.

About Maryland Tourism

The Maryland Office of Tourism is an agency within the Maryland Department of Commerce. Visitors to the state spent $11.6 billion on travel-related expenses in 2020. The Maryland tourism industry generated $1.7 billion in state and local taxes—saving each Maryland household an average of $775 annually—and directly supported more than 104,000 Maryland jobs. For more information, visit VisitMaryland.org.