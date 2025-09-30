Three Wyoming Schools Named 2025 National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is proud to announce that three Wyoming public schools have been selected as 2025 recipients of the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award. This honor recognizes schools that demonstrate overall academic excellence or make significant progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Congratulations to our 2025 Blue Ribbon Schools. Wyoming continues to lead the nation in education, and these three schools are shining examples of that,” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder.

The following schools were recognized in the category of Exemplary High-Performing Schools:

Ralph Witters Elementary – Hot Springs County School District #1.

Velma Linford Elementary – Albany County School District #1.

Wagonwheel Elementary – Campbell County School District #1.

Each school submitted a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, and family and community involvement. All three Wyoming schools were recognized for achieving very high levels of performance on state assessments in both reading and mathematics.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognized public and private elementary, middle, and high schools that are either high-performing or have made significant progress in closing achievement gaps, particularly for disadvantaged students.

– END –

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov