Former Hello Divorce Chief Creative Officer Launches 'Here Comes the Apocalypse' to Democratize Disaster Preparedness

My experience helping people navigate one of life's most stressful processes gave me insights into how to make any complex, emotionally challenging topic more manageable.” — Jennifer Heller

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Heller, former Chief Creative Officer of Hello Divorce, has channeled her experience disrupting traditional legal services into a new mission: making disaster preparedness accessible to all through her innovative platform Here Comes the Apocalypse and its comprehensive Disaster Playbook Heller's transition from legal tech innovation to preparedness advocacy builds on the same core philosophy that drove Hello Divorce's success: transforming intimidating, complex processes into user-friendly, empowering experiences. At Hello Divorce, she partnered with leading California family law attorney Erin Levine to challenge the traditional divorce industry by creating accessible, flat-fee legal services and extensive DIY resources."My work at Hello Divorce taught me that when you strip away the complexity and fear from traditionally intimidating processes, people can take control of their own outcomes," said Heller. "The same barriers that kept people from navigating divorce effectively—overwhelm, confusing information, and prohibitive costs—are exactly what prevent most people from preparing for disasters."During her tenure as Chief Creative Officer at Hello Divorce, Heller led comprehensive brand, product, and communications development that disrupted California's divorce status quo. Her responsibilities included developing brand identity and messaging, conceptualizing all brand collateral, and overseeing overall product strategy and design. She coordinated the creation of more than 120 resources, including form and document templates and DIY how-to videos, while designing and developing a custom online membership website.This same approach now drives Here Comes the Apocalypse, where Heller applies her proven methodology for creating entertaining preparedness tools that overcome psychological barriers to emergency planning. Just as Hello Divorce democratized legal services through accessible design and clear guidance, HCTA democratizes disaster preparedness by making it engaging rather than overwhelming."At Hello Divorce, I saw how powerful it could be when people had the right tools and information to navigate a major life challenge independently," Heller explained. "Emergency preparedness should be the same—people shouldn't need expensive consultants or feel paralyzed by complexity. They need practical, actionable resources they can actually use."Heller's experience coordinating strategic member recruitment and retention campaigns at Hello Divorce directly informs her approach to preparedness education. Understanding that sustained engagement requires more than one-time interactions, she has designed HCTA to provide ongoing value and motivation for users to maintain their preparedness efforts over time.The Disaster Playbook represents the culmination of Heller's design thinking approach, offering the same kind of comprehensive, user-friendly resource library that made Hello Divorce successful. Rather than traditional emergency manuals that often sit unused on shelves, the Playbook provides actionable guidance that people can implement immediately."Both divorce and disaster preparedness involve facing uncomfortable possibilities and taking proactive steps when it's easier to avoid thinking about them," Heller observed. "My experience helping people navigate one of life's most stressful processes gave me insights into how to make any complex, emotionally challenging topic more manageable."'As both climate change and other disasters become increasingly common, Heller's background in making complex systems accessible positions her uniquely to address the growing need for widespread preparedness education. Her proven track record of turning overwhelming processes into empowering experiences offers hope that disaster preparedness can finally move from niche survivalist culture to mainstream practical planning.For more information about Here Comes the Apocalypse and Jennifer Heller's preparedness resources, visit herecomestheapocalypse.com About Here Comes the Apocalypse: Created by Jennifer Heller, Here Comes the Apocalypse makes disaster preparedness accessible through engaging, practical tools and resources designed to overcome the psychological barriers that prevent effective emergency planning.

