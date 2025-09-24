Feather River Community Fund Board Member Jennifer Heller Champions Resilience Through Disaster Preparedness Advocacy

Here Comes the Apocalypse Logo Feather River Community Fund Logo Feather River Community Fund 2024 Grantees

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Heller, board member of the Feather River Community Fund (FRCF) and creator of the acclaimed preparedness platform Here Comes the Apocalypse (HCTA), continues to champion rural community resilience through her dual roles in grant-making and disaster preparedness advocacy. Her work with FRCF exemplifies the intersection of community investment and preparedness planning in the northern Sierra-Cascades region.The Feather River Community Fund, founded in 2021 in response to the devastating 2021 Dixie Fire, focuses on sustaining and enhancing the growth, viability, and vitality of rural communities in Plumas County. The organization is currently accepting grant applications through October 20th, 2025, with particular emphasis on projects that assist in rebuilding communities, businesses, and natural resources affected by the historic wildfire."Through my work with FRCF, I've seen firsthand how community-based grants can strengthen rural resilience," said Heller. "The Fund's commitment to supporting grassroots solutions perfectly complements the community-focused preparedness approach I've developed through Here Comes the Apocalypse. Both efforts recognize that true disaster preparedness happens at the community level."Heller's Here Comes the Apocalypse platform has gained national attention for making disaster preparedness accessible and engaging, moving beyond traditional emergency planning to create what she calls "entertaining preparedness tools." Her comprehensive Disaster Playbook provides practical, actionable guidance for individuals and communities facing various emergency scenarios."Jennifer's ongoing contributions to our board have been invaluable," said Marsha Roby, FRCF Secretary. "Her deep understanding of community resilience and disaster preparedness helps us identify projects that not only address immediate needs but also build long-term capacity for rural communities to thrive."Heller's experience with FRCF has informed her approach to community preparedness advocacy through HCTA. "Working with the Fund has reinforced my belief that preparedness isn't just about individual readiness—it's about building connected, resilient communities," she noted. "The projects we've supported demonstrate how strategic investments in rural infrastructure, resources, and capacity-building create lasting positive change."Heller's board service with FRCF coincides with the organization's current grant cycle, which evaluates projects based on need, impact, sustainability, and contribution to the organization's mission. Applications are being accepted from individuals, organizations, and businesses seeking to improve community capacity, vitality, economy, or environment in Plumas County, with awards to be announced by the end of November 2025.Through her work with HCTA, Heller has demonstrated that preparedness messaging can be both informative and engaging, helping people overcome the psychological barriers that often prevent effective disaster planning. This approach mirrors FRCF's commitment to supporting sustainable, community-driven solutions rather than top-down interventions.The Feather River Community Fund continues to accept applications for its current grant cycle. Interested parties can obtain applications by visiting featherrivercommunityfund.org.For more information about Jennifer Heller's preparedness work, visit Here Comes the Apocalypse or learn more about her Disaster Playbook.About the Feather River Community Fund: Founded in 2021, the Feather River Community Fund invests in natural resources and rural communities to sustain and enhance their growth, viability, and vitality. The Fund focuses on supporting projects in Plumas County that improve community capacity, economy, and environment, with special emphasis on post-Dixie Fire recovery efforts.About Here Comes the Apocalypse: Created by Jennifer Heller, Here Comes the Apocalypse is a preparedness platform that makes disaster planning accessible through engaging, practical tools and resources. The platform includes the comprehensive Disaster Playbook, designed to help individuals and communities build resilience against various emergency scenarios.

