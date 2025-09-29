New Digital Disaster Basics Makes Emergency Preparedness Instantly Accessible

Here Comes the Apocalypse Logo Digital Disaster Basics The Disaster Playbook

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Heller, founder of Here Comes the Apocalypse , announces the expanded availability of Digital Disaster Basics , a comprehensive print-at-home guide that makes her acclaimed Disaster Playbook system accessible to more families than ever before. Priced at $39.95, this digital version allows families to immediately access the same research-backed, step-by-step preparedness system that has earned rave reviews from first responders and families nationwide.Digital Disaster Basics addresses the growing urgency for disaster preparedness. NOAA data shows billion-dollar weather disasters have dramatically increased, with extreme weather events setting new records monthly. The digital format removes traditional barriers—families can start preparing immediately without waiting for shipping, making it ideal for those facing imminent weather threats or working within tight budgets.The Digital Disaster Basics package includes the complete Disaster Playbook, the I Will Thrive Manual for creating custom emergency plans, and the comprehensive Disaster Deep Dive reference guide. The tools can be printed and worked by hand, as with the shipped products, or—with fillable PDF formatting in both the Playbook and Manual—users can work through the books on their devices and then print when they’re ready. Families receive the same foolproof step-by-step system, gorgeous artwork, and humor-infused approach that has made the physical Disaster Playbook a favorite among preparedness professionals and families alike."A good emergency plan is a printed emergency plan," said Heller. "The internet requires a working power grid, and disasters don't mess around. That's why even our digital version is designed to be printed at home or a copy shop—so your emergency information is there when you need it most, regardless of power outages or connectivity issues."The system guides families through creating comprehensive disaster plans, collecting the right gear, planning for special needs and mental health considerations, and establishing maintenance and drilling routines with specific checklists. The approach transforms what many see as an overwhelming chore into an achievable, even enjoyable process through thoughtful design and strategic use of humor.Digital Disaster Basics reflects Heller's proven philosophy that disaster preparedness should be accessible, engaging, and sustainable for modern families. The system has earned endorsements from first responders and former FEMA consultants, with one reviewer noting, "As a first responder, I've experienced tornados, hurricanes, floods, terrorist attacks, plane crashes and much, much more... Here Comes The Apocalypse is definitely the best resource I've found to help you prepare for most situations you might face."The Disaster Playbook system was born from Heller's personal experience after her family members lost homes in California's Tubbs and Dixie wildfires. Her background in branding and design, combined with extensive research and collaboration with comedians and illustrators, has created what many consider the most approachable and effective preparedness system available.For more information about Digital Disaster Basics, visit herecomestheapocalypse.com.About Here Comes the Apocalypse:Here Comes the Apocalypse is the modern family's guide to disaster preparedness—practical, thorough, and infused with a touch of humor. Created by Bay Area design professional and mom Jennifer Heller, who recognized the urgent need to plan for the worst without losing her sanity, this guide transforms emergency readiness from an overwhelming chore into an approachable, even enjoyable experience. Backed by careful research, the comprehensive Disaster Bundle equips you with the essential tools and knowledge to confidently face the next storm, pandemic, or full-blown apocalypse. Because when disaster strikes, preparation is everything.

