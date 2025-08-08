Redpath Named to Construction Executive’s Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms for 2025

Redpath CPAs Construction Executive's prestigious accounting firm award

Our team is dedicated to the construction industry, and we see ourselves as stewards—working to leave it better than we found it. We're honored to be recognized among the nation's top firms.” — Chris Little

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath and Company has earned a spot on Construction Executive magazine's Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms™ for 2025 . This annual national ranking highlights firms with strong reputations for industry expertise, client service, and leadership in the construction sector.The annual ranking reaches more than 150,000 construction business owners and executives, evaluating firms based on their construction industry focus and ability to address the unique financial challenges contractors face.Redpath's dedicated Construction and Real Estate team tackles the complex realities contractors deal with daily—from job costing and WIP schedules to cash-flow management and multi-state compliance. They understand what it means to work with tight margins and shifting project costs."This recognition really belongs to our clients who trust us to help them achieve their goals," said Chris Little, Construction and Real Estate Industry Leader at Redpath. "Our team is entirely dedicated to the construction industry, and we see ourselves as stewards—working to leave it better than we found it. We're honored to be recognized among the nation's top firms."At Redpath, we’re more than accountants, we’re strategic partners focused on building client relationships that last. We deliver high-touch service, clear communication, and forward-thinking guidance to help our clients make smart decisions, avoid surprises, and focus on what matters most.For more information, visit www.redpathcpas.com Media Contact:Tammy RibaudoCMOtribaudo@redpathcpas.com

