Redpath Receives Two Awards: Top Accounting Firm in Twin Cities by MSPBJ and Regional Leader by Accounting Today

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath and Company, a leading accounting firm in the Twin Cities, has earned recognition from two revered publications, reinforcing its reputation for excellence and client service. The firm has been ranked 11th among the largest accounting firms in the Twin Cities by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and named a 2025 Regional Leader and Firm to Watch by Accounting Today. Only nine Minnesota firms made the national Top 100 list—Redpath was one of them.“These recognitions highlight the dedication, proactive client service, and expertise of our team,” said Ryan Everhart, Managing Partner at Redpath. “What sets Redpath apart is the way our people live our core values—being driven, proactive, positive, and caring. Our employees go the extra mile every day to ensure our clients receive the best possible service, and that commitment is the foundation of our growth and success.”With 220 professionals across two Twin Cities offices, Redpath remains focused on strategic hiring, geographic expansion, and leveraging technology to enhance client services. The firm continues to evolve to meet client needs while staying true to its purpose of delivering exceptional value through innovative and forward-thinking solutions.For more information about Redpath and its services, visit www.redpathcpas.com

