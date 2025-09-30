Project Spotlight: US 89 at Echo Cliffs gets fresh surface

BITTER SPRINGS – A winding stretch of US 89 that offers dramatic views of the Vermilion Cliffs and House Rock Valley features 7 miles of fresh surface thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation project completed in coordination with the Navajo Nation.

The chip seal and slurry seal project was between the US 89A junction at Bitter Springs (milepost 524) and Rossman Hill (milepost 531) about 15 miles south of Page. This includes the section where the highway passes along and through Echo Cliffs.

Launched in June, this $3.5 million pavement preservation project also installed new striping and rumble strips to enhance safety.

It’s another way ADOT works to safely connect people and empower the economy across Arizona, in this case on the main route between Page and points south. The project also supports ADOT’s commitment to protecting Arizona’s investment in highway pavement and bridges.

For more information on this improvement please visit US 89 Bitter Springs Pavement Preservation at azdot.gov/projects > Northcentral.