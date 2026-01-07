Expect busier commute Thursday before Fiesta Bowl in Glendale

PHOENIX – Heavier afternoon rush hour traffic can be expected Thursday afternoon, Jan. 8, on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix as well as the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in Glendale before the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl between the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels.

Those heading to the game should allow extra time and plan to arrive well before the scheduled 5:30 p.m. kickoff at State Farm Stadium. Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the City of Glendale. Be prepared for possible inclement weather and wet roads.

Fans traveling from the Chandler/Southeast Valley region should consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to bypass I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers also can consider using west- and southbound Loop 101 in the North and West Valley areas to travel toward the stadium.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.