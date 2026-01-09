Highest-ranking contractor to enter negotiations for SR 347 Improvement Project

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is moving forward with the highest-ranking contractor for the State Route 347 Improvement Project south of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

The project will improve a 15-mile section of State Route 347 between Interstate 10 and the City of Maricopa. This project corridor runs through Maricopa and Pinal counties and is primarily located within the Gila River Indian Community.

Sundt Construction was selected as the highest-ranking contractor after an extensive review process by the SR 347 Improvement Project team. Negotiations for the pre-construction services contract will begin next week and are expected to be finalized in February. This will allow Sundt’s construction team to provide valuable input into the ongoing design for the planned improvements.

The planned improvements include:

Adding one lane in each direction along SR 347 from I-10 to the City of Maricopa

Rehabilitating the existing pavement along that same 15-mile stretch of roadway

Constructing new grade-separated interchanges at Riggs Road and Mammoth Way

Adding turn lanes and other intersection improvements at Casa Blanca Road and Maricopa Road

Once complete, the SR 347 Improvement Project will provide added capacity, help alleviate congestion, and improve safety and traffic flow along this busy stretch of roadway that drivers depend on every day.

Construction on the SR 347 Improvement Project is expected to begin this summer and will take approximately three years to complete.

The total amount programmed for the SR 347 Improvement Project is $396 million. The project’s funding includes money from the State of Arizona, the Maricopa Association of Governments, the City of Maricopa, and Pinal County. There is no federal funding for this project.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit azdot.gov/sr347.