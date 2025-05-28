TouchPoint One to Present Performance Management and Workforce Engagement Innovations at CCW 2025

TouchPoint One CCW Announcement 2025 TouchPoint One logo

— Discover AI-Powered Coaching, Quality, Analytics, and Gamification Tools at the A-GAME Leagues Tiki Beach Pavilion, Booth #1236, June 9-12, Caesars Forum —

CCW 2025 is an ideal opportunity to demonstrate how TouchPoint One's AI-driven contact center performance management tools and gamification are transforming contact centers.” — Greg Salvato - TouchPoint One, CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, a leader in contact center performance management and employee engagement, is excited to participate in Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2025, the premier global event for customer contact professionals, held June 9-12 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. At Booth #1236 in the A-GAME Leagues Tiki Beach Pavilion, visitors can experience live demos of Acuity, our gamified, AI-powered people-empowerment platform, and learn how it enhances workforce performance and customer experience ( CX ). Chat with our team, kick back in our island-themed Tiki Beach setup, and discover how Acuity’s gamification and analytics tackle your toughest CX challenges. Play fun booth games, join the CCW/Five9 Demo Drives to get stamped for prize raffles, and see how Acuity’s gamification and analytics lift your team, operations, and CX.Acuity is a cloud-based platform that combines AI-driven analytics, real-time dashboards, personalized coaching, quality tracking, and innovative gamification to help your contact center run smoother and keep your team motivated. It pulls data from all your systems to give you clear insights, cut turnover, and boost customer satisfaction, making it the go-to tool for leaders tackling tough challenges like attrition and absenteeism.“CCW 2025 is an ideal opportunity to demonstrate how TouchPoint One's AI-driven contact center performance management tools and gamification are transforming contact centers,” said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “Our solutions empower agents, optimize operations, and enhance customer experiences by leveraging data, people-centered design, AI, and human potential. We look forward to meeting industry leaders at Booth #1236 to discuss how Acuity can drive meaningful results for their organizations.”Highlights of TouchPoint One at CCW 2025:• Tiki Beach Opening Night Party – Kick off CCW with us at Frankie’s Tiki Room, June 9, 6-8:30 PM. Network with CX pros in a laid-back, island vibe.• CCW/Five9 Demo Drives – Take a quick Acuity demo, get your card stamped, and you could win cool TouchPoint One swag or gift cards.• A-GAME Leagues “Gridiron” Season XI Kick-Off – Check out our fantasy-sports-style gamification and grab early-bird discounts for your team.• Book Signing – On Wednesday, June 11, 3:30-4:30 PM at Booth #1236, meet Casey Kostecka, our Founder and Chief Evangelist, and get a signed copy of The 7-T Success System – A Proven Game Plan for Organizational Improvement.• Acuity Demos and Chats – Book a one-on-one with our experts to talk about your CX or employee challenges and see how Acuity can help.Acuity seamlessly aggregates and organizes data from disparate sources to fuel a specialized suite of business tools. It catalyzes digital transformation in performance management and employee engagement, fostering a deeper understanding of operations, enhancing alignment, elevating both employee and customer experiences, and driving significant financial and operational performance gains. For contact center leaders grappling with attrition, absenteeism, and engagement challenges while aiming to effectively optimize operating expenses, Acuity is the ultimate solution.Learn more at www.touchpointone.com . Follow us on X @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams’ full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com TouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2025 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

