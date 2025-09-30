Oregon Housing and Community Services encourages survivors of 2020 fires to apply for homeowner assistance as soon as possible

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is encouraging survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires and straight-line winds to start applying for the Homeowner Assistance and Reconstruction Program (HARP) as soon as possible before it closes to new applications on Dec. 31, 2025.

HARP is part of a suite of wildfire recovery programs called ReOregon, which is funded by a $422 million Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HARP, which opened in March 2024, helps survivor homeowners of the 2020 disasters rebuild, repair, replace, or buy a new home, as well as be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses incurred during their recovery. OHCS expanded eligibility criteria for these recovery pathways to help more survivors apply before the deadline.

Applying for HARP is a two-part process. First, the survivor fills out an Eligibility Questionnaire, which will help ReOregon determine whether a homeowner is qualified to apply. If found to be eligible, they then will receive an email invitation to begin the full application process. OHCS encourages survivors to start the HARP application process now, as it may take some time to gather their documentation for the application. Regional HARP Intake Centers are available to assist survivors.

During the past several months, HARP has helped more than 60 survivors buy a new home, and 11 other homeowners have received reimbursement funds. Some survivors have started or are close to completing reconstruction, while many more are making their way through the application process. To learn more about the application process and expanded eligibility, visit the HARP website.

“It took longer than any of us had hoped, but thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of local communities, HARP is providing much-needed relief for survivors of the 2020 wildfires,” said Shannon Marheine, director of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at OHCS. “While the program is still open, we need everyone’s help to reach those who may not have heard of the program or who are still unsure of the program’s benefits.”

Jeannine Sills is one of the survivors benefiting from HARP’s services. She was at work when she got a call that the Almeda Fire was moving toward her neighborhood. She rushed home and managed to save her dog and a few photos before the sheriff came to evacuate everyone.

Through the HARP Home Purchase pathway, which helps survivors buy move-in-ready homes, Sills worked with a realtor to find a three-bedroom, two-bath mobile home that she’s owned since April. For her, having a yard again feels like a dream come true.

“I cannot express my thanks (for HARP) enough,” Sills said. “I’m actually content and happy and at peace with everything. It’s a beautiful end to a tragic beginning.”

HARP and other OHCS wildfire programs are helping thousands of survivors and their communities recover by working with partners to provide over 2,600 homes to own or rent, as well as supportive services.

Acknowledging there are those who have not yet recovered, OHCS and its resilient community partners have continued to work tirelessly since 2021 to make sure that every survivor who still needs it has a permanent housing solution.

“OHCS has helped rebuild 62% of the homes lost in the 2020 Labor Day Disasters. The progress we see today is made possible by local and state partnerships working hand in hand to provide real housing solutions,” Marheine said.

The following is how other OHCS wildfire recovery programs have helped survivors and their communities so far:



Wildfire Recovery and Resilience Account (WRRA): In 2021, the Oregon Legislature provided over $150 million to support housing recovery for people impacted by the 2020 wildfires. Of that amount, about $36 million was allocated to provide shelter, clothing, and essential services to wildfire survivors, as well as housing and housing support for households that became homeless due to the disaster. WRRA, which ended in October 2023, supported 450 households with temporary housing assistance and 867 households with a full recovery from the wildfires. To view the full WRRA report, visit https://www.oregon.gov/ohcs/disaster-recovery/Pages/Wildfire-Resilience.aspx.

Planning, Infrastructure, and Economic Revitalization (PIER): PIER has allocated $64 million of funding following local selection committee recommendations for community redevelopment and revitalization projects, which include 16 active projects and 14 under review.

PIER has allocated $64 million of funding following local selection committee recommendations for community redevelopment and revitalization projects, which include 16 active projects and 14 under review. Affordable Housing Development (AHD): AHD has allocated $104 million in funding to counties that can support development of rental housing, homeownership opportunities, and infrastructure projects that lead to affordable housing. These projects will be led locally by the counties.

To learn more about all of ReOregon’s programs, visit re.oregon.gov.