International Translation Day: OEM’s Commitment to Language Access and Inclusive Preparedness

September 30 is International Translation Day—a moment to celebrate the power of language in connecting communities and saving lives. At the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), translation isn’t just a courtesy—it’s a cornerstone of our mission to ensure every person in Oregon can access critical emergency information, regardless of the language they speak.

Translation as a Tool for Equity and Safety

The United Nations officially recognized International Translation Day in 2017, underscoring the importance of professional translation in promoting peace, development, and international cooperation. Each year, the day highlights a theme relevant to the field; in 2025, it focuses on “Celebrating Translation, Peace and Trust.” This theme resonates deeply with OEM’s mission to ensure that emergency preparedness reaches every corner of Oregon’s diverse communities.

Preparedness for All: Language Access as a Lifeline

OEM leads collaborative statewide efforts to protect, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. We prioritize an equitable and inclusive culture of preparedness that empowers all Oregonians to thrive in times of crisis. That means ensuring everyone—residents, visitors, newcomers, and long-time community members—can get help when they need it most.

To support this, OEM has translated key resources like the Be 2 Weeks Ready Toolkit and the Communities Prepared for Disasters webinar series into the top four non-English languages spoken in Oregon, as well as American Sign Language (ASL). These translations help individuals and families from diverse linguistic backgrounds take proactive steps toward emergency readiness.

Translation Across All Channels

OEM provides mechanical translation for all press releases, blog articles, and dynamic content on our website. This ensures that real-time updates—whether about wildfires, floods, or other emergencies—are accessible to non-English speakers as events unfold. In a crisis, timing is everything. Having the right information at the right time can mean the difference between safety and danger, calm and confusion.

However, we go beyond mechanical translation. OEM offers documents in large print, braille, and other preferred formats, as well as manual translation in lieu of mechanical translation, to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities or for people who’s primary language is not English. For assistance, community members can email OEM_PublicInfo@oem.oregon.gov. Relay calls are accepted, or you can dial 711.

OEM has also provided pre-translated templates that are provided to everyone responsible for sending OR-Alerts. This enables emergency managers across the state to send translated evacuation notices in the top 5 spoken languages in Oregon.

A Culture of Inclusion

Translation is more than words—it’s about access, dignity and safety. By increasing language access, OEM fosters a culture of preparedness that includes everyone. In addition to the efforts above we are proud to provide regular training to all staff that help ensure all of our materials are accessible to the whole community. These sessions equip staff with practical tools to design resources that meet diverse needs, from language access to disability inclusion. By investing in this shared approach, we are building stronger connections, greater trust, and a more resilient Oregon.

On International Translation Day, we reaffirm our commitment to making emergency readiness a shared responsibility and a shared right.

For more information about how OEM is creating a whole community approach to emergency management in Oregon, visit the Oregon Department of Emergency Management : Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) : State of Oregon

Let’s celebrate the power of language—and the power of preparedness.