Experior Financial Group Launches 'Experior Gives: Hope Delivered' Campaign to Support Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

By working side by side with families at the House, our team can see firsthand the difference their generosity makes.” — Shawn Redford, Experior Chief Business Development Officer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of “ Experior Gives: Hope Delivered ,” a new charitable campaign in support of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD). This initiative builds on Experior’s $125,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities(RMHC) made in May 2025, and reinforces the company’s commitment to helping families navigate difficult times.The campaign runs from October 1 through October 17, 2025, during which agents and their community members are invited to donate essential items via RMHD’s curated Amazon wish list. By donating needed goods rather than funds, contributors can directly impact the daily lives of families staying at the House.The campaign will culminate on October 18 with a volunteer event at RMHD. Up to 50 volunteers - a capacity limit set in consultation with RMHD - will help unpack and sort donations alongside families and staff. The day will include a barbecue, offering a chance for donors, staff, and families to connect and share in the impact.“This initiative represents more than just charitable giving – it's about building genuine community connections,” said Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer at Experior Financial Group. “By working side by side with families at the House, our team can see firsthand the difference their generosity makes.”The campaign is expected to see media interest to help highlight RMHD’s operational scale and the specific needs of the families it serves:• In 2024, RMHD supported over 4,642 families through its programs, including 1,384 families housed at the House itself.• Annually, RMHD provides more than 27,628 overnight stays and delivers over 50,000 meals to resident families.• Since opening in 1981, RMHD has served tens of thousands of families—over 38,000 to date have stayed at the House.Example items on RMHD’s wish list include toiletries, kitchen staples, cleaning supplies, paper goods, and small toys or games.This campaign is being rolled out as a pilot project: Experior plans to replicate the “Experior Gives: Hope Delivered” model in other markets and at additional Ronald McDonald House locations in 2026. The goal is to embed the campaign as a signature philanthropic brand for the company long term.How to Participate• Visit the campaign landing page and access the Amazon wish list • Select from needed items and have them shipped directly to RMHD• Donations will be collected and processed on October 18 during the volunteer eventBecause the volunteer capacity is limited, donors who also wish to volunteer should register early via the landing page or Experior’s internal sign-up.About Experior Financial Group, Inc.Experior Financial Group, Inc. is a leading financial services organization dedicated to helping families achieve financial security. Beyond its core insurance and financial product offerings, Experior pioneers community-focused initiatives aimed at supporting families through all stages of life—including during times of medical crisis.About Ronald McDonald House of DallasRonald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) provides a “home away from home” for families traveling to Dallas for their child’s medical treatment. The House offers 77 private bedrooms, several extended-stay suites, and transplant apartments. RMHD delivers three meals daily, communal and private spaces, and supportive services so that families can focus on healing together.Media Contact

