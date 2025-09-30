KwaZulu-Natal Education on misinformation regarding rape of minor

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, wishes to clarify misinformation regarding a disturbing video currently circulating on social media.

The video, which depicts the rape of a minor by an elderly man, did not occur in Inanda affecting one of the learners from Zwelisha school under the Pinetown District as alleged. The incident in question took place in Mozambique.

The Department is relieved to confirm that the perpetrator of this heinous crime was immediately arrested by the relevant law enforcement agency in his country.

The Department appeals to the public to act responsibly by verifying information before sharing content on social media platforms, as the spread of false information causes unnecessary panic and harm to communities.

