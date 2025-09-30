President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is saddened by the passing of Ambassador Emmanuel Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa, South Africa’s Head of Mission in Paris, who has died in tragic circumstances in the French capital at the age of 58.

President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to Ambassador Mthethwa’s wife, Ms Philisiwe Buthelezi, and the Ambassador’s extended family.

The President extends his sympathies to the Ministry and Department of International Relations and Cooperation, and in particular officials in our Embassy in Paris.

The President’s thoughts are also with the extensive network of partners and stakeholders, including the French Presidency and Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, with whom Ambassador Mthethwa had established strong relationships since his diplomatic appointment in December 2023.

Ambassador Mthethwa served in Cabinet for 15 years in the portfolios of Sport, Arts and Culture; and Police.

President Ramaphosa said: “The untimely passing of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa is a moment of deep grief in which Government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family.

“Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically.

“In his last tenure of service he has facilitated the deepening of relations between South and the Republic of France, which has produced benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries and advanced our cooperation in the global arena.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates