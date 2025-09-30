MEC Anton Bredell on Disaster Resilience Summit

The Western Cape Government, in partnership with Santam, has convened the Disaster Resilience Summit, a two-day gathering aimed at strengthening the province’s ability to reduce the impact of climate-related disasters and other systemic shocks. Taking place at the Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers in Century City, the summit brings together leaders from government, academia, municipalities and the private sector to co-develop practical, locally grounded solutions for building resilient communities.

Opening the event, Minister Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, stressed the need for urgent action:

“We must shift decisively from reactive disaster management to proactive risk reduction. That is our task, and that is our responsibility. Resilience planning allows us to anticipate risks rather than merely respond to them after the fact.”

Minister Bredell also pointed to compelling international evidence underscoring the economic and social value of resilience investments. According to the World Bank, every US$1 invested in making infrastructure disaster-resilient in developing countries saves an estimated US$4 in avoided economic losses. Similarly, the Global Commission on Adaptation has found that strengthening early warning systems can reduce hazard-related damage by up to 30%.

“When we invest in anticipatory action and stronger social safety nets, communities recover faster and emerge stronger,” Minister Bredell said.

The summit is a key milestone in the province’s work to advance a comprehensive disaster risk reduction agenda that ensures the Western Cape is better prepared to adapt to climate risks, safeguard livelihoods and protect vulnerable communities.

Aligned with the upcoming International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on 13 October, and the global theme “Fund Resilience, Not Disasters”, the summit’s programme is anchored on five thematic areas:

Climate risk and infrastructure resilience

Integrated disaster risk management and early warning

Community-based adaptation and social resilience

Governance, financing and institutional readiness

Data, innovation and digital resilience tools

These will be explored through high-level panels, technical workshops, and a marketplace of municipal innovations showcasing practical solutions.

Mr Graham Paulse, Head of Department for Local Government, highlighted the province’s collaborative approach:

“This summit is not just a conversation—it’s a commitment to action. We are here to identify implementable projects that will make our municipalities safer, smarter and more responsive.”

Adding to this, Mr Thabiso Rulashe, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at Santam, reaffirmed the role of partnerships:

“Building resilience is a shared responsibility that requires an all-of-society approach. As South Africa’s leading general insurer, we are committed to working alongside government and municipalities to close existing gaps, strengthen local capacity, and support practical initiatives such as our Partnership for Risk and Resilience programme, which has already reached more than 29 million people since 2012.”

The summit is expected to deliver a practical set of outputs, including case studies, policy recommendations and investment pathways that will inform future planning, budgeting and programme design at provincial and municipal levels.

