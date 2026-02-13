Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe participates in sod-turning ceremony for UCT African research and skills centre, 13 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will lead the official sod-turning ceremony for the construction phase of the Africa Research Initiative for Skin hEalth (ARISE) centre at the University of Cape Town (UCT) Faculty of Health Sciences, in partnership with the Services SETA, on Friday, 13 February 2026.

ARISE is an African-led research, training, and skills development initiative within the Division of Dermatology at UCT. Its flagship programme, the Advanced Diploma in Cosmetic Formulation Science, the first of its kind at the graduate level in the country, focuses on unemployed science graduates by combining academic coursework with practical, workplace-based training.

Currently, the ARISE programme is based at the Hair and Skin Research (HSR) Laboratory at Groote Schuur Hospital and has, to date, produced over 100 graduates.

The construction of a new ARISE building, supported by Services SETA, will provide much-needed space to accommodate increased intake and youth skills development.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 February 2026

Time: 14:00 –17:00

Venue: Wolfson Pavilion, IDM Building, Health Sciences Campus, UCT, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

George Matlala

Public Relations Manager, Services SETA

Cell: 083 402 9069

E-mail: georgem@serviceseta.org.za

