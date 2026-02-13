Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola Masemola meets Isuzu on local government partnership

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, attended a stakeholder engagement meeting on 11 February 2026 with Isuzu Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd during ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Cape Town.

Isuzu Motors South Africa, established in 1937, employs approximately 1 200 people and operates a network of about 140 dealerships across the country. The meeting focused on Isuzu’s contribution to South Africa’s economy, its investment footprint, and its role in supporting local government through the provision of heavy-duty vehicles used by municipalities, including but not limited to the City of Tshwane and the City of Cape Town.

These vehicles include water tankers, refuse trucks, and other service delivery vehicles critical to municipal operations.

Discussions also highlighted Isuzu’s environmental vision, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality and significantly reduce carbon emissions in line with global sustainability commitments. The engagement further explored opportunities for strengthening partnerships between government and the private sector to support local manufacturing, job creation, and economic development.

Dr Masemola welcomed the presentation by Isuzu, describing it as insightful and well received. He emphasised that the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs values the creation of strong relationships and strategic partnerships with the private sector. The Deputy Minister noted that such engagements are essential in identifying innovative solutions to the challenges facing communities, particularly in rural areas and informal settlements.

He further highlighted the potential of mobile offices and service delivery solutions, supported by vehicles such as those manufactured by Isuzu, to bridge accessibility gaps and improve government outreach to communities. Dr Masemola underscored the importance of continued dialogue between government and industry to strengthen service delivery and accelerate development at local government level.

The Deputy Minister further reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing and industrial development, noting that partnerships with companies such as Isuzu play a critical role in strengthening South Africa’s economic resilience. He emphasised that collaboration between national government, local government, and industry is key to ensuring sustainable service delivery, inclusive growth, and improved quality of life for communities across the country.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration between government and key industry players in advancing South Africa’s developmental agenda.

