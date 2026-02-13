Minister Angie Motshekga announces new Denel SOC Ltd Board

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga is pleased to officially announce the appointment of a new Board of Directors for Denel SOC Ltd, for a new tenure (2026 -2029).

Denel remains a strategic state-owned company that plays a critical role in South Africa’s defence capabilities, industrialisation, skills development and contribution to the broader economy. The appointment of the new Board marks an important step in stabilising the company and accelerating its turnaround and recovery.

The newly appointed Board is as follows:

Ms Tshidi Mokgabudi (Interim Chairperson)

Ms Rita Lesenyeho

Ms Honey Mamabolo

Ms Pfumelani Mbulayeni

Ms Thando Motlhabane

Lt Gen (Ret) Justice Nkonyane

Mr Mxolisi Sambo

Ms Louwressè Specht

Dr Edna van Harte

Mr Tsepo Monaheng (Group Chief Executive Officer)

Mr Matodzi Mukwevho (Group Chief Financial Officer)

The Minister wishes to express sincere appreciation to the outgoing Board for their service and commitment to Denel during a particularly challenging period in the company’s history. Their efforts in maintaining stability and laying groundwork for recovery are acknowledged and appreciated.

Minister Motshekga stated that “The incoming Board brings a wealth of experience across governance, defence, finance, engineering and executive leadership. We have full confidence in the capability of the new Board to strengthen governance, restore operational performance, rebuild stakeholder confidence and guide Denel towards long-term sustainability”.

“We look forward to working closely with the new Denel Board as it undertakes the task of being an innovative, ethical and commercially viable entity with a sustained ability to deliver world-class products across the spectrum of aerospace, defence related technologies-from land to sea, to airspace, cyber, space and security environments”, added Motshekga

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans wishes the new Board well in the execution of its duties.

