South Africa mourns the untimely passing of Ambassador Nkosinathi Mthethwa

The Government of the Republic of South Africa announces with deep sorrow and profound regret the untimely passing of His Excellency Ambassador Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, South Africa’s Ambassador to the French Republic.

Ambassador Mthethwa was a distinguished servant of the nation, whose career was marked by dedicated service in critical ministerial portfolios, including Minister of Police and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. He also served on the Board of Directors for the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee. His lifelong commitment to public duty was further exemplified by his longstanding contribution to the African National Congress through its highest decision-making structures.

In his diplomatic role, to which he was appointed in December 2023, Ambassador Mthethwa was tasked with strengthening the vital partnership and bilateral ties between South Africa and France.

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community,” said Minister Lamola.

The circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities. The Government of South Africa extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family of Ambassador Mthethwa, and to his friends and colleagues during this period of immense grief. He is survived by his wife and children.

We honour his legacy of unwavering patriotism and service to our nation.

